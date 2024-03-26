ATA Creativity Global Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results

BEIJING, China, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 (“Fourth Quarter 2023” and “Fiscal Year 2023”, respectively).



Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

During Fourth Quarter 2023, student enrollment was 1,011, an increase of 11.3% from 908 in the prior-year period. Of the 1,011 students, 648 were enrolled in ACG’s portfolio training programs, compared to 574 in the prior-year period. 48,421 portfolio training credit hours were delivered during Fourth Quarter 2023, an increase of 3.3% compared to 46,894 in the prior-year period.

Fourth Quarter 2023 net revenues increased 6.5% to RMB83.6 million (US$11.8 million), from RMB78.5 million in the prior-year period.

Fourth Quarter 2023 net income attributable to ACG increased 324.1% to RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million), from RMB2.0 million in the prior-year period.

Fiscal Year 2023 net revenues increased 7.2% to RMB221.6 million (US$31.2 million), from RMB206.8 million in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2023 net loss attributable to ACG narrowed to RMB33.7 million (US$4.7 million), from net loss attributable to ACG of RMB47.9 million in the prior year.

RMB60.2 million (US$8.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kevin Ma, Chairman and CEO of ACG, stated, “We were pleased to have completed a full year of on-campus class delivery in 2023 while continuing to offer certain courses online. We saw steady improvement in our performance in the second half of the year due to growth in our core portfolio training services business and concluded 2023 on a positive note, reporting a modest increase in net revenues and narrowing losses by 29.7% in Fiscal Year 2023. In Fourth Quarter 2023, we more than tripled net income attributable to ACG from the prior-year period as a result of increased revenue contributions from portfolio training services and overseas study counselling services with no substantial increase in operating expenses. We continued to strengthen our financial position over the course of 2023 and closed 2023 with $8.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 9.4% from the end of 2022.”

Mr. Ma continued, “We were pleased to see student enrollment for Fourth Quarter 2023 grow 11.3%, driven by increased demand for our portfolio training and overseas study counselling services. We continue to see strong overall demand for portfolio training services reflected in our sales, which is the primary growth driver of our business and an important student acquisition channel for our research-based learning and overseas study counselling services. During Fourth Quarter 2023, our students began submitting their overseas study applications, and many have already received favorable early admission results from well-known creative art institutions in the U.K. and the U.S. with more offers for regular admission anticipated in the coming months. We look forward to providing students with continued guidance and support throughout the admissions process as we work to fulfill our mission of enabling positive student outcomes.”

Outlook

Mr. Jun Zhang, President of ACG, stated, “In 2024, ACG remains focused on serving a diverse population of students coming from different backgrounds with different needs, providing an extensive portfolio of relevant course offerings, quality instruction and unending support. In the first few months of 2024, aside from our usual online Master Class programs and the Shanghai Fashion Week 2024 project, we also hosted the 2024 Arts Study Tour to U.S. universities, taking students who aim to continue their creative studies at American arts institutions to visit the campuses of eight prestigious schools in New York, Rhode Island and Los Angeles. Designed to accommodate students interested in various art genres, we had hosted this popular program for seven years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students benefit from its immersive experience and opportunities to communicate with professors face to face. This is the first year we have hosted this tour since the pandemic, and we are pleased that it continues to be valuable to students. We launched the ACG International Arts Foundation Program Center (the ‘Foundation Center’) in 2021, which has been delivering accredited international arts and introductory curriculum to students. At the start of the 2023-24 school year, the Foundation Center introduced a diploma program in cooperation with Raffles College of Higher Education in Singapore, which enables junior high school graduates to continue their education through a one-year foundation program in Beijing followed by a three-year bachelor’s program in Singapore, upon the completion of which they can receive a bachelor’s degree. We are working to expand our institutional partnerships and teaching resources as we continue growing our portfolio training and other lines of business. We expect to continue improving our operating efficiencies, which will drive enhanced financial performance in 2024.”

Operating Review

Enrollment Update

ACG student enrollment for Fourth Quarter 2023 was 1,011, of which 648 were enrolled in portfolio training programs, which consisted of time-based programs and project-based programs.

A total of 48,421 credit hours were delivered for portfolio training programs during Fourth Quarter 2023, of which 15,737 credit hours were delivered for time-based programs and 32,684 credit hours were delivered for project-based programs. These courses were delivered either in person through ACG’s nationwide training center network or via online platform.

The following is a summary of the credit hours delivered for ACG’s portfolio training programs for Fourth Quarter 2023, compared to those for the prior-year period:



Fourth

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Fourth

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 % Change No. of Credit Hours No. of Credit Hours Time-based Program 15,737 15,780 (0.3 %) Project-based Program 32,684 31,114 5.0 % Total 48,421 46,894 3.3 %

During Fourth Quarter 2023, 363 students were enrolled in ACG’s other programs, which primarily consisted of overseas study counselling services and research-based learning services.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Review – GAAP Results

ACG’s total net revenues for Fourth Quarter 2023 were RMB83.6 million (US$11.8 million), an increase of 6.5% from RMB78.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased revenue contributions from portfolio training and overseas study counselling services, partially offset by decreased revenues from other educational services related to decreased services delivered to institutional partners during the period. Revenues from portfolio training programs were RMB64.7 million, or 77.4% of total net revenues, during the period. Revenues from overseas study counselling services, research-based learning services and other educational services were RMB18.9 million, or 22.6% of total net revenues, during the period.

Gross profit for Fourth Quarter 2023 was RMB52.4 million (US$7.4 million), an increase of 10.0% from RMB47.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased revenues during the period. Gross margin was 62.6% during the period, compared to 60.6% in the prior-year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to increased revenues during the period.

Total operating expenses for Fourth Quarter 2023 were RMB43.3 million (US$6.1 million), compared to RMB42.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an RMB0.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses resulting from increased rent and travel expenses during the period and an RMB 0.4 million increase in sales and marketing expenses, which was partially offset by an RMB0.7 million decrease in research and development expenses related to the ongoing development of the new service management platform, which the Company expects to complete in Fiscal Year 2024.

Income from operations for Fourth Quarter 2023 was RMB9.1 million (US$1.3 million), an increase of 86.1% from RMB4.9 million in the prior-year period.

Net income attributable to ACG for Fourth Quarter 2023 increased 324.1% to RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million), from net income attributable to ACG of RMB2.0 million in the prior-year period.

For Fourth Quarter 2023, basic and diluted earnings per common share attributable to ACG were both RMB0.14 (US$0.02), compared to RMB0.03 for the prior-year period. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ACG were both RMB0.28 (US$0.04), compared to RMB0.06 in the prior-year period.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Review – GAAP Results

ACG’s total net revenues for Fiscal Year 2023 was RMB221.6 million (US$31.2 million), an increase of 7.2% from RMB206.8 million in the prior year, which was primarily due to increased revenue contributions from portfolio training services and overseas study counselling services as a result of increased student enrollment with the easing of COVID-related restrictions in 2023, partially offset by decreased revenue from other educational services related to the disposal of majority equity interests in a former subsidiary during Third Quarter 2022 that operated ACG’s foreign language learning services. Revenues from portfolio training programs were RMB166.4 million, or 75.1% of total net revenues, during the period. Revenues from overseas study counselling services, research-based learning services and other educational services were RMB55.2 million, or 24.9% of total net revenues, during the period.

Gross profit for Fiscal Year 2023 was RMB114.7 million (US$16.1 million), an increase of 11.9% from RMB102.5 million in the prior year. Gross margin was 51.7% during the period, compared to 49.6% in the prior year.

Total operating expenses for Fiscal Year 2023 decreased to RMB156.2 million (US$22.0 million), from RMB159.1 million in the prior year, primarily due to an RMB2.2 million decrease in research and development expenses and an RMB4.3 million decrease in general and administrative expenses related to lower consulting and professional fees, partially offset by increased selling expenses of RMB3.4 million related to performance bonuses in line with increased sales.

Loss from operations for Fiscal Year 2023 narrowed to RMB41.5 million (US$5.8 million), from loss from operations of RMB56.6 million in the prior year.

Net loss attributable to ACG for Fiscal Year 2023 narrowed to RMB33.7 million (US$4.7 million), from net loss attributable to ACG of RMB47.9 million in the prior year.

For Fiscal Year 2023, basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG were both RMB0.54 (US$0.08), compared to RMB0.76 for the prior year. Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG were both RMB1.08 (US$0.16), compared to RMB1.52 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted net loss attributable to ACG for Fiscal Year 2023, which excludes share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net (non-GAAP), was RMB30.6 million (US$4.3 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB46.4 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net (non-GAAP) for Fiscal Year 2023, were RMB0.49 (US$0.07). Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net (non-GAAP) for Fiscal Year 2023 were RMB0.98 (US$0.14).

Please see the note about non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation table at the end of this press release.

Other Data

The number of weighted average ADSs used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per ADS for Fourth Quarter 2023 were 31.4 million and 31.7 million, respectively. The number of weighted average ADSs used to calculate basic and diluted losses per ADS for Fiscal Year 2023 were both 31.4 million. Each ADS represents two common shares.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2023, ACG’s cash and cash equivalents were RMB60.2 million (US$8.5 million), working capital deficit was RMB244.0 million (US$34.4 million), and total shareholders’ equity was RMB113.0 million (US$15.9 million); compared to cash and cash equivalents of RMB55.0 million, working capital deficit of RMB227.3 million, and total shareholders’ equity of RMB143.5 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Guidance for Fiscal Year 2024

ACG expects to achieve total net revenues of between RMB233 million and RMB255 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5% to 15%. These guidance assumptions are based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2024.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

Currency Convenience Translation

The Company’s financial information is stated in Renminbi (“RMB”), the currency of the People’s Republic of China. The translations of RMB amounts for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, into U.S. dollars are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate as of December 31, 2023, in New York for cable transfers in RMB per U.S. dollar as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement ACG’s consolidated financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, ACG uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange gain or loss, and basic and diluted earnings (losses) per common share and ADS excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange gain or loss.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. ACG believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information about its performance by excluding share- based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange gain or loss, which may not be indicative of its operating performance.

ACG believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to ACG’s historical performance. ACG computes its non-GAAP financial measures using a consistent method from period to period. ACG believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange gain or loss and basic and diluted earnings (losses) per common share and per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange gain or loss is that share-based compensation charges and foreign currency exchange gain or loss have been, and are expected to continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in ACG’s business.

Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The table captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures” shown at the end of this news release has more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures used by ACG.





ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 54,980,199 60,167,232 8,474,377 Accounts receivable 5,852,038 2,235,490 314,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,430,285 8,042,169 1,132,716 Total current assets 65,262,522 70,444,891 9,921,955 Long-term investments 38,000,000 38,000,000 5,352,188 Property and equipment, net 32,760,976 30,235,985 4,258,649 Intangible assets, net 76,119,444 58,886,111 8,293,935 Goodwill 196,289,492 196,289,492 27,646,797 Other non-current assets 28,415,794 31,691,417 4,463,643 Right-of-use assets 37,616,541 23,391,247 3,294,588 Total assets 474,464,769 448,939,143 63,231,755 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued expenses and other payables 55,904,510 49,146,103 6,922,083 Lease liabilities-current 16,920,429 13,110,449 1,846,568 Deferred revenues 219,717,574 252,145,949 35,514,014 Total current liabilities 292,542,513 314,402,501 44,282,665 Lease liabilities-non-current 19,528,763 9,496,422 1,337,543 Deferred income tax liabilities 18,879,303 12,066,513 1,699,533 Total liabilities 330,950,579 335,965,436 47,319,741 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 4,720,147 4,730,128 666,225 Treasury shares (8,626,894 ) (8,201,046 ) (1,155,093 ) Additional paid-in capital 542,058,092 545,222,465 76,792,978 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,003,085 ) (37,004,507 ) (5,211,976 ) Accumulated deficit (358,048,927 ) (391,709,172 ) (55,171,083 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to ACG 143,099,333 113,037,868 15,921,051 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 414,857 (64,161 ) (9,037 ) Total shareholders’ equity 143,514,190 112,973,707 15,912,014 Commitments and contingencies — — — Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 474,464,769 448,939,143 63,231,755









ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three-month Period Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 78,537,296 83,608,695 11,776,038 Cost of revenues 30,929,463 31,242,849 4,400,463 Gross profit 47,607,833 52,365,846 7,375,575 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,407,234 1,651,359 232,589 Sales and marketing 20,262,743 20,721,614 2,918,578 General and administrative 20,041,141 20,909,931 2,945,102 Total operating expenses 42,711,118 43,282,904 6,096,269 Other operating income, net — 28,208 3,973 Income from operations 4,896,715 9,111,150 1,283,279 Other income (expense): Gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary and others, net 625,631 — — Interest income, net of interest expenses 203,113 270,599 38,113 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 8,764 (4,496 ) (633 ) Income before income taxes 5,734,223 9,377,253 1,320,759 Income tax expense 3,967,852 823,327 115,963 Net income 1,766,371 8,553,926 1,204,796 Net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests (250,790 ) (1,676 ) (236 ) Net income attributable to ACG 2,017,161 8,555,602 1,205,032 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (100,062 ) (72,568 ) (10,221 ) Comprehensive income attributable to ACG 1,917,099 8,483,034 1,194,811 Basic and diluted earnings per common share attributable to ACG 0.03 0.14 0.02 Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ACG 0.06 0.28 0.04









ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 206,820,874 221,618,968 31,214,379 Cost of revenues 104,315,856 106,961,759 15,065,249 Gross profit 102,505,018 114,657,209 16,149,130 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,790,791 4,629,880 652,105 Sales and marketing 75,265,726 78,737,492 11,089,944 General and administrative 77,051,580 72,816,606 10,256,004 Total operating expenses 159,108,097 156,183,978 21,998,053 Other operating income, net 16,515 30,865 4,347 Loss from operations (56,586,564 ) (41,495,904 ) (5,844,576 ) Other income (expense): Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries and others, net 1,308,627 — — Interest income, net of interest expenses 756,886 978,530 137,823 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 5,436 (4,876 ) (687 ) Loss before income taxes (54,515,615 ) (40,522,250 ) (5,707,440 ) Income tax benefit (5,921,384 ) (6,811,709 ) (959,409 ) Net loss (48,594,231 ) (33,710,541 ) (4,748,031 ) Net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests (701,322 ) (50,296 ) (7,084 ) Net loss attributable to ACG (47,892,909 ) (33,660,245 ) (4,740,947 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 556,762 (1,422 ) (200 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to ACG (47,336,147 ) (33,661,667 ) (4,741,147 ) Basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG (0.76 ) (0.54 ) (0.08 ) Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG (1.52 ) (1.08 ) (0.16 )











