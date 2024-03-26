Panbela Provides Business Update and Reports Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA), a clinical stage company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs, today provides a business update and reports financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. As previously announced, management is hosting earnings call today at 4:30 p.m. ET.



2023 and early 2024 Highlights:

Collaborations

Divestiture of Assets within Eflornithine (DFMO) Pediatric Neuroblastoma Program to US WorldMeds – Panbela to receive up to $9.5 Million

Entered into Sponsored Research Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Evaluate Polyamine Metabolic Inhibitor Therapy in Combination with CAR-T Cell Therapy and bispecific monoclonal antibodies

New Research Agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine



Clinical

Acceptance of Ivospemin (SBP-101) Abstract for Poster Presentation at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting April 5-10, 2024

ASPIRE trial exceeded 50% enrollment; complete enrollment of approximately 600 patients anticipated by Q1 2025

Publication of Clinical Data: Phase 1 study of high-dose DFMO, celecoxib, cyclophosphamide and topotecan for patients with relapsed neuroblastoma: a New Approaches to Neuroblastoma Therapy trial. Br J Cancer 130, 788–797 (2024)

Opened – Phase I non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Trial

Opened – Phase II recent onset Type I Diabetes Trial

Announced Futility Analysis Phase III Colon Cancer Risk Reduction Trial (PACES) – trial continues without modification

Adoption of Commission Implementing Decision from the EMA for Orphan Designation of Ivospemin (SBP-101)

Prespecified Safety Analysis by Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the ASPIRE Trial – continue without modification (two meetings held: July and November)

Publication of Phase I Type I early onset Diabetes Data: Inhibition of Polyamine Biosynthesis Preserves β Cell Function in Type 1 Diabetes. Cell Rep Med. 2023 Nov 21; 4(11):102161. Doi:10.1016/j.xcrm.2023.101261.Epub 2023 Nov 1



Financial / Business

In aggregate, closed $39.1 million gross proceeds from equity during 2023 and Q1 2024

Validation of European Patent for Claims of a Novel Process for the Production of SBP-101 (ivospemin)

Issuance of New Patent in China, Australia, and Japan for Claims of a Novel Process for the Production of SBP-101 (ivospemin)

Issuance of New Patent in Chile for Claims of a Novel Process for the Production of Flynpovi

“For Panbela, 2023 and early 2024 has been characterized by remarkable achievements across collaborations, clinical endeavors, and financial milestones. Significantly, our Phase III ASPIRE trial for untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma exceeded 50% enrollment and we anticipate full enrollment of approximately 600 patients to be completed by the first quarter of 2025. With the recent approval of Onivyde in first line metastatic pancreatic cancer, the first approval in this space in approximately 11 years, we are encouraged and look forward to our interim analysis and the potential for another option for metastatic pancreatic cancer patients,” said Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, MSN, CRNP, President & CEO of Panbela. “Looking ahead, Panbela remains unwavering in its commitment to patients and in its pursuit of maximizing value for stockholders. We are progressing towards several catalysts, including the overall survival interim analysis in our Phase III ASPIRE Trial."

Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results

General and administrative expenses were $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses were $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.5 million, or $65.90 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $344.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total cash was $2.6 million as of December 31, 2023. Total current assets were $3.1 million and current liabilities were $12.3 million as of the same date. Notes payable, plus accrued interest, on the balance sheet, the result of the acquisition of CPP, totaled approximately $5.4 million. The current portion of the notes payable plus accrued interest totaled approximately $1.2 million and was paid to the noteholder in the first quarter of 2024.

Subsequent to the end of the year, the Company completed a registered public offering. Gross proceeds from the raise, which closed on January 31, 2024, were approximately $9 million.

About our Pipeline

The pipeline consists of assets currently in clinical trials with an initial focus on familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention, ovarian cancer and diabetes. The combined development programs have a steady cadence of catalysts with programs ranging from pre-clinical to registration studies.

SBP-101 Ivospemin

Ivospemin is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. It has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, demonstrating a median overall survival (OS) of 14.6 months and an objective response rate (ORR) of 48%, both exceeding what is typical for the standard of care of gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel suggesting potential complementary activity with the existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, ivospemin has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Serious visual adverse events have been evaluated and patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment will be excluded from future SBP-101 studies. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the previous Panbela-sponsored clinical trials provide support for continued evaluation of ivospemin in the ASPIRE trial. For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03412799 .

Flynpovi™

Flynpovi is a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac with a dual mechanism inhibiting polyamine synthesis and increasing polyamine export and catabolism. In a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with sporadic large bowel polyps, the combination prevented > 90% subsequent pre-cancerous sporadic adenomas versus placebo. Focusing on FAP patients with lower gastrointestinal tract anatomy in the recent Phase 3 trial comparing Flynpovi to single agent eflornithine and single agent sulindac, FAP patients with lower GI anatomy (patients with an intact colon, retained rectum or surgical pouch), Flynpovi showed statistically significant benefit compared to both single agents (p≤0.02) in delaying surgical events in the lower GI for up to four years. The safety profile for Flynpovi did not significantly differ from the single agents and supports the continued evaluation of Flynpovi for FAP.

CPP-1X Eflornithine

CPP-1X (eflornithine) is being developed as a single agent tablet or high dose power sachet for several indications including prevention of gastric cancer and recent onset Type 1 diabetes. Preclinical studies as well as Phase 1 or Phase 2 investigator-initiated trials suggest that CPP-1X treatment may be well-tolerated and has potential activity.

About Panbela

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. Panbela’s lead assets are Ivospemin (SBP-101) and Flynpovi. Further information can be found at www.panbela.com. Panbela’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “PBLA” and is currently trading on the OTCPink market under the same ticker. Panbela is currently pursuing a new listing of its common stock on a national securities exchange.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Percent Change 2023 2022 Percent Change Operating expenses: General and administrative $ 931 $ 1,661 -43.9 % $ 5,033 $ 6,044 -16.7 % Research and development 6,116 3,463 76.6 % 20,614 28,049 -26.5 % Operating loss (7,047 ) (5,124 ) 37.5 % (25,647 ) (34,093 ) -24.8 % Other income (expense): Interest income 9 3 200.0 % 123 14 778.6 % Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - 400 0 - Interest expense (71 ) (181 ) -60.8 % (317 ) (288 ) 10.1 % Other income (expense) 597 556 7.4 % (8 ) (682 ) -98.8 % Total other income (expense) 535 378 41.5 % 198 (956 ) -120.7 % Loss before income tax benefit (6,512 ) (4,746 ) 37.2 % (25,449 ) (35,049 ) -27.4 % Income tax benefit 19 13 46.2 % 186 116 60.3 % Net loss (6,493 ) (4,733 ) 37.2 % (25,263 ) (34,933 ) -27.7 % Foreign currency translation adjustment (loss) (626 ) (615 ) 1.8 % (14 ) 626 -102.2 % Comprehensive Loss $ (7,119 ) $ (5,348 ) 33.1 % $ (25,277 ) $ (34,307 ) -26.3 % Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (65.90 ) $ (344.61 ) -80.9 % $ (316.52 ) $ (41,341.21 ) -99.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 237,234 1,374 17165.9 % 108,691 845 12762.8 %

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,578 $ 1,285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 299 443 Income tax receivable 183 49 Total current assets 3,060 1,777 Other noncurrent assets 8,742 3,201 Total assets $ 11,802 $ 4,978 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,939 $ 2,865 Accrued expenses 1,141 2,993 Accrued interest payable 238 325 Note payable - 650 Debt, current portion 1,000 1,000 Total current liabilities 12,318 7,833 Debt, net of current portion 4,194 5,194 Total non current liabilities 4,194 5,194 Total liabilities 16,512 13,027 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized; 480,095 and 1,738 shares issued, and 480,025 and 1,738 shares outstanding, as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Treasury Stock at cost; 70 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (1 ) - Additional paid-in capital 120,043 82,286 Accumulated deficit (125,497 ) (91,094 ) Accumulated comprehensive income 745 759 Total stockholders' deficit (4,710 ) (8,049 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 11,802 $ 4,978

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)