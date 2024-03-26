Elme Communities to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on Wednesday, May 1st

| Source: Elme Communities Elme Communities

BETHESDA, Md., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release first quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 9:00 am ET. There will also be a live, listen-only webcast presentation. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:877-545-0523
International Toll Number:973-528-0016
Entry Code504503
Webcast:ir.elmecommunities.com

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:877-481-4010
International Toll Number:919-882-2331
Conference ID:50221
Webcast Replay:ir.elmecommunities.com

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
ahopkins@elmecommunities.com