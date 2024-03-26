Wilhelmina International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Annual Financial Highlights



Annual revenues of $17.2 million for 2023.

Annual operating income of $0.7 million in 2023.

Annual net cash flows provided by operating activities were $0.7 million in 2023.

Annual pre-tax income of $0.7 million, net income of $0.4 million and Pre-Corporate EBITDA of $2.0 million for 2023.

$12.7 million of combined cash and cash equivalents and short term investments at December 31, 2023 was the highest total at the end of any quarterly or annual period in Company history.

Annual gross billings of $65.9 million for 2023.

(in thousands)

Q4 23

Q4 22 YOY

Change Year Ended

2023 Year Ended

2022 YOY

Change Total Revenues $3,763 $4,091 (8.0%) $17,212 $17,780 (3.2%) Operating (Loss) Income (117) (166) (29.5%) $728 2,419 (69.9%) Income (Loss) Before Provision for Taxes (92) (214) (57.0%) 691 2,575 (73.2%) Net (Loss) Income (71) (18) 294.4% 433 3,529 (87.7%) Gross Billings** 15,115 16,233 (6.9%) 65,936 66,686 (1.1%) EBITDA** (116) (168) (31.0%) 830 2,776 (70.1%) Adjusted EBITDA** (61) (96) (36.5%) 1,020 2,802 (63.6%) Pre-Corporate EBITDA** 166 274 (39.4%) 1,985 3,895 (49.0%) **Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.



DALLAS, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHLM) ("Wilhelmina" or the "Company") today reported revenues of $3.8 million and net loss of $71 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to revenues of $4.1 million and net loss of $18 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, Wilhelmina reported revenues of $17.2 million and net income of $0.4 million compared to revenue of $17.8 million and net income of $3.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Decreased revenues during the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 were primarily due to decreased commissions on talent bookings. In 2022, net income was significantly impacted by the release of a $1.5 million valuation allowance on the Company’s deferred tax assets.

Financial Results

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $71 thousand, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, compared to net loss of $18 thousand, or $0.00 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was $0.4 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $0.68 per fully diluted share, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

EBITDA was $0.1 million loss and $0.8 million income for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.2 million loss and $2.8 million income for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million loss and $1.0 million income for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.1 million loss and $2.8 million income for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Pre-Corporate EBITDA was $0.2 million and $2.0 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.3 million and $3.9 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure Gross Billings to GAAP total revenues, for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

(in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $3,763 $4,091 $17,212 $17,780 Model costs (1) 11,352 12,142 48,724 48,906 Gross billings* 15,115 $16,233 $65,936 $66,686 * Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.

(1) Model costs include amounts owed to talent, including taxes required to be withheld and remitted directly to taxing authorities, commissions owed to other agencies, and related costs such as those paid for photography.



The following table reconciles non-GAAP EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA to GAAP net income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

(in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $(71) $(18) $433 $3,529 Interest income (76) - (76) - Interest expense 6 1 7 8 Income tax expense (benefit) (21) (196) 258 (954) Amortization and depreciation 46 45 208 193 EBITDA* $(116) $(168) $830 $2,776 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 45 47 106 (164) Share-based payment expense 10 25 84 190 Adjusted EBITDA* $(61) $(96) $1,020 $2,802 Corporate overhead 227 370 965 1,093 Pre-Corporate EBITDA* $166 $274 $1,985 $3,895 * Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.



Changes in net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, when compared to the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, were primarily the result of the following:

Revenues for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 decreased 8.0% and 3.2%, respectively, primarily due to lower commissions on talent bookings;



Salaries and service costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 of $2.8 million was unchanged from the three months ended December 31, 2022. Salaries and service costs for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 increased by 5.3% primarily due to personnel hires and payroll changes to better align Wilhelmina staffing with the needs of each office and geographical region;



Office and general expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased by 20.2% primarily due to decreased legal expense in the fourth quarter. Office and general expenses for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 increased by 20.9%, primarily due to increased legal expense during the first half of 2023 and higher rent and other office expenses;



Amortization and depreciation expense for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 increased by 2.2% and 7.8%, primarily due to depreciation of new capitalized assets in 2023; and



Corporate overhead decreased by 38.6% and 11.7% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to costs of two SEC restatement filings in 2022 that did not recur in 2023.

WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,117 $ 11,998 Short term investments 6,596 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,901 and $1,664, respectively 8,505 9,467 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 203 181 Total current assets 21,421 21,646 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $534 and $1,216, respectively 320 307 Right of use assets-operating 3,457 3,565 Right of use assets-finance 152 138 Trademarks and trade names with indefinite lives 8,467 8,467 Goodwill 7,547 7,547 Other assets 301 322 TOTAL ASSETS $ 41,665 $ 41,992 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,941 $ 4,306 Due to models 7,645 8,378 Contract liabilities - 270 Lease liabilities – operating, current 712 385 Lease liabilities – finance, current 32 62 Total current liabilities 12,330 13,401 Long term liabilities: Deferred income tax, net 1,215 985 Lease liabilities – operating, non-current 3,102 3,310 Lease liabilities – finance, non-current 122 85 Total long-term liabilities 4,439 4,380 Total liabilities 16,769 17,781 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 9,000,000 shares authorized; 6,472,038 shares issued at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 65 65 Treasury stock, 1,314,694 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, at cost (6,371) (6,371) Additional paid-in capital 88,854 88,770 Accumulated deficit (57,276) (57,709) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (376) (544) Total shareholders’ equity 24,896 24,211 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 41,665 $ 41,992

WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues: Service revenues $ 3,755 $ 4,084 $ 17,182 $ 17,750 License fees and other income 8 7 30 30 Total revenues 3,763 4,091 17,212 17,780 Operating expenses: Salaries and service costs 2,779 2,805 11,481 10,907 Office and general expenses 828 1,037 3,830 3,168 Amortization and depreciation 46 45 208 193 Corporate overhead 227 370 965 1,093 Total operating expenses 3,880 4,257 16,484 15,361 Operating (loss) income (117) (166) 728 2,419 Other expense (income): Foreign exchange loss (gain) 45 47 106 (164) Interest income (76) - (76) - Interest expense 6 1 7 8 Total other (income) expense (25) 48 37 (156) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (92) (214) 691 2,575 (Provision) benefit for income taxes: Current (42) 196 (28) (109) Deferred 63 - (230) 1,063 Benefit (provision) for income taxes, net 21 196 (258) 954 Net (loss) income $ (71) $ (18) $ 433 $ 3,529 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 122 343 168 (521) Total comprehensive income 51 325 601 3,008 Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.01) $ 0.00 $ 0.08 $ 0.68 Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.01) $ 0.00 $ 0.08 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 5,157 5,157 5,157 5,157 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 5,157 5,157 5,157 5,157





WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands) Common

Shares Stock

Amount Treasury

Shares Stock

Amount Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total Balances at December 31, 2021 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,580 $ (61,238 ) $ (23 ) $ 21,013 Share-based payment expense - - - - 190 - - 190 Net income to common shareholders - - - - - 3,529 - 3,529 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (521 ) (521 ) Balances at December 31, 2022 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,770 $ (57,709 ) $ (544 ) $ 24,211 Share-based payment expense - - - - 84 - - 84 Net income to common shareholders - - - - - 433 - 433 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 168 168 Balances at December 31, 2023 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,854 $ (57,276 ) $ (376 ) $ 24,896





WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands) Year Ended 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 433 $ 3,529 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 208 193 Share based payment expense 84 190 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange rates 106 (164) Deferred income taxes 230 (1,063) Bad debt expense 139 174 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 647 (747) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (22) (98) Right of use assets-operating 687 500 Other assets 21 (227) Due to models (733) 398 Lease liabilities-operating (460) (470) Contract liabilities (270) (211) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (365) 515 Net cash provided by operating activities 705 2,519 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (165) (268) Purchases of short term investments (7,006) - Maturities of short term investments 480 - Net cash used in investing activities (6,691) (268) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on finance leases (63) (62) Net cash used in financing activities (63) (62) Foreign currency effect on cash flows: 168 (442) Net change in cash and cash equivalents: (5,881) 1,747 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 11,998 10,251 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 6,117 $ 11,998 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 156 $ 268

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Gross Billings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA represent measures of financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“non-GAAP financial measures”). The Company considers Gross Billings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA to be important measures of performance because they:

are key operating metrics of the Company's business;

are used by management in its planning and budgeting processes and to monitor and evaluate its financial and operating results; and

provide stockholders and potential investors with a means to evaluate the Company's financial and operating results against other companies within the Company's industry.

The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with similar calculations by other companies in the Company's industry. The Company calculates Gross Billings as the gross amount billed to customers on behalf of its models and talent for services performed. The Company calculates EBITDA as net income plus interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company calculates “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA plus foreign exchange gain/loss, share-based payment expense and certain significant non-recurring items that the Company may include from time to time. There were no such non-recurring items during 2023 and 2022. The Company calculates “Pre-Corporate EBITDA” as Adjusted EBITDA plus corporate overhead expense, which includes director compensation, securities laws compliance costs, audit and professional fees, and other public company costs.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net and operating income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Form 10-K Filing

Additional information concerning the Company's results of operations and financial position is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to the Company or Company management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include projections about the Company’s future results, statements about its plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as gross billing levels, revenue levels, expense levels, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Management cautions that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of its business or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements. As a result, no person should place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Wilhelmina International, Inc. (www.wilhelmina.com):

Wilhelmina, together with its subsidiaries, is an international full-service fashion model and talent management service, specializing in the representation and management of leading models, celebrities, artists, photographers, athletes, and content creators. Established in 1967 by fashion model Wilhelmina Cooper, Wilhelmina is one of the oldest and largest fashion model management companies in the world. Wilhelmina is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol WHLM. Wilhelmina is headquartered in New York and, since its founding, has grown to include operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London. Wilhelmina also owns Aperture, a talent and commercial agency located in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.wilhelmina.com and follow @WilhelminaModels.