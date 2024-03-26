Attention Banco Santander, S.A. Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Banco stock. Banco Santander investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 5, 2024, an article was released by the Financial Times with the headline “Iran utilized Lloyds and Santander accounts to bypass sanctions.” It reported that Santander UK managed accounts for UK-based shell companies covertly owned by an Iranian petrochemical firm under sanctions, located near Buckingham Palace, as evidenced by documents the Financial Times reviewed.

Following this report, the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Santander dropped by $0.24 per share or 5.7%, closing at $3.94 per ADS on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising