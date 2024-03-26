Global Adult Hemoglobinopathy Testing Market to Reach $513.7 Million by 2030

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Hemoglobinopathy Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Adult Hemoglobinopathy Testing estimated at US$368.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$513.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. HPLC Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$314.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mass Spectrometry segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Adult Hemoglobinopathy Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$110.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



BioMedomics Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Streck, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trinity Biotech PLC





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $368.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $513.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



