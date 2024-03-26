Vishay Intertechnology to Host Investor Day on April 2, 2024

MALVERN, Pa., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) will host an Investor Day with the theme Vishay 3.0: Customers First, Business Minded, Growth Driven at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Vishay’s management will discuss the company’s capacity expansion plans, growth strategy and financial targets from 9:00 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.



A live webcast of the event will be accessible at https://vishayinvestorday.gcs-web.com/ and will be archived along with the presentation materials on the Company’s website at www.vishay.com.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

