Pneumatic Tube System Market Embarks on Sustainable Growth Path with Projected Reach of USD 3.08 Billion by 2029

The Pneumatic Tube System Market was valued at USD 2.36 billion last year and is expected to reach USD 3.08 billion by the end of the forecast period, at a CAGR of 4.43% over the forecast period. The pneumatic tube systems are increasingly finding a place in many internal logistic problems of the producers of various goods and services. As the costs involved with these systems are low, there has been a significant increase in their demand. The system's offerings of high-level security, user-friendly operation, and low maintenance costs are the significant reasons behind its growth.







Every autonomous pneumatic tube transfer incorporates carriers outfitted with transponders that communicate with the system using RFID-Technology to guarantee that everything reaches precisely where it is meant to (Radio Frequency Identification). In order to prevent congestion and lengthy waiting times during peak periods, it is equipped with uniquely designed software that can be used in every system.





Priority shall be given to the safety of transport: the system shall be protected from unauthorized access and each transfer shall be recorded separately using the transponder ID of each carrier in the tracking and monitoring list of the control or monitoring system. It is always possible to follow the correct route and find out who ships what item when and where.





Each day, millions of tons of goods are produced in large factories and industrial units. In order for them to comply with the timetable criteria, while also complying with quality standards, they must be very effective. In such regions, the integration of production and packaging facilities is essential. The link between production and the R&D unit, which carries out regular checks to guarantee quality control, must also be established. Nevertheless, all movements shall be performed most effectively by the pneumatic transport system.





The industries, chemical plants and large sized enterprises have seen promising results in the implementation of Pneumatic Tube Technology. An important boost for any enterprise can be provided by a basic and simple pneumatic tube system.





This concept is still used at a smaller scale. While the pneumatic tubes are no longer used for data transfer, it is customary to carry small goods where ease and efficiency in a given area need to be ensured. Drive-up banks in the United States extensively implemented pneumatic tubes to carry cash and papers between automobiles and tellers.





However, in a healthcare sector where samples are being transported from COVID 19 infected patients without any further human contact to the laboratory within minutes, there is strong demand for well designed pneumatic tubes.In hospitals, it is possible to clean and disinfect the pneumatic tube carrier

Hospitals Expected to Have Significant Market Share

The pneumatic tube systems in hospitals transport everything, including emergency samples, medicine, units of stored blood, laboratory samples, documents, x-rays, and others. Thus, it creates a direct connection between all hospital wards, such as nursing wards, blood banks, administration offices, and outpatient departments. The hospital segment application includes laboratories, blood banks, nursing pharmacies, emergency rooms, and other such applications.





With a rise in health concerns and stable economic growth in certain regions, the global hospitality industry growth is accelerating, and the factors mentioned above help increase the demand for pneumatic tube systems in hospitals. Human intervention-free transportation also serves to minimize contamination risks and drives the vendors to offer unique solutions served in the market.





Pneumatic tube systems are necessary inventory in hospitals because it is the most appropriate solution when lengthy distances need to be measured, for example in a surgical procedure where there are seconds that count and if blood products or samples require immediate response. The hospital tube system is designed for rapid, safe, shockless transport of items such as blood and urine samples or medicines when speed is important.





Companies like Pevco Systems have products like Pevco Link Web App for tracking real-time data for pharmaceuticals, specimen, and blood products. They also have Pavco Smart Path to increase system performance, safety, and decrease delivery time.

