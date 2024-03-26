German Cold Chain Logistics Market Set to Reach USD 25 Billion by 2029

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







Despite initial disruptions led by the COVID-19 pandemic, the German cold-chain logistics market is projected to rebound significantly. A careful analysis indicates a substantial growth phase in the coming years with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2024 to 2029. Essential services such as online food orders, pharmaceutical deliveries, and food retail contributed notably to this positive forecast.



Rising Pharmaceutical Needs and Infrastructure Expansion



With Germany firmly established as a key pharmaceutical hub in Europe, the logistics market is adapting rapidly to the demanding storage and transportation requirements of this sector. In compliance with EU guidelines for medicinal distribution, the German market is seeing a boom in specialized refrigerated warehouses, propelling growth in the overall cold-chain logistics landscape.



Changes in Consumer Preferences Fueling Market Growth



The demand for high-quality frozen foods is continuously increasing in Germany, promoting expansion in cold-chain logistics market. Shifts towards frozen vegetables, accredited to their nutritional benefits, along with heightened consumption of chilled and frozen foods, further escalates the need for comprehensive cold-chain logistic solutions.



Cold Chain Logistics Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape



Despite the presence of numerous local players, the German cold-chain logistics market remains competitive, with advancements in e-commerce logistics bringing players to the forefront. This competition is accentuated by the market's response to the growth in exports, attracting international warehousing and storage entities.



Overall, the German cold chain logistics sector is poised for robust growth driven by technological advancements, evolving market demands, and strategic investments in infrastructure supporting refrigerated storage and transport.



