North America Road Freight Transport Market to Surge to USD 769.47 Billion by 2029

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Road Freight Transport - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dynamic Growth Projected in North American Road Freight Sector







The North America Road Freight Transport Market is poised for strong growth, with projections estimating the market size to expand to USD 769.47 billion by 2029. An anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.96% from 2024 to 2029 underscores the sector's robust potential.



Leveraging Long Distance and Full Truckload Services for Market Dominance



Long-haul trucking continues to hold the largest market share, propelled by significant infrastructure developments and cross-border trade initiatives. Reflecting consumer preferences and industry trends, the full truckload specification segment is on track to be the fastest-growing, highlighting the influence of technological advancements like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags.



Solid Goods and Manufacturing Lead Product and End User Segments



Solid goods lead the product type segment with a substantial impact on the region's value-added output. The manufacturing sector stands out as the largest end user, significantly contributing to North America's GDP with substantial future growth potential. Meanwhile, the sectors of agriculture, fishing, and forestry are projected to observe substantial growth rates, signaling opportunities for market participants.



United States Reigns as the Top Country in North American Market



Dominating the market in 2020, the United States held an 84.86% share within the North American road freight transport market. While Canada's economy is larger, the Mexican freight transport market outpaces it in size. The resilience of the North American market is evidenced by its recovery from pandemic-related impacts, boasting a growth rate of 4.91% YoY in volume in 2021, with Canada expected to exhibit impressive growth rates in the upcoming years.



Competitive and Fragmented Market Landscape



The competitive market landscape features key players including C.H. Robinson, FedEx, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System, and United Parcel Service (UPS). These entities account for a consolidated 21.32% of the market share, signifying a fragmented market with room for competitive strategies and growth.



The resilience and upward momentum of the North America Road Freight Transport Market signal thriving opportunities against the backdrop of technological advancement and economic development. Stakeholders within the industry are set to witness a transformative phase as the market moves towards 2029.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ArcBest

C.H. Robinson

Ceva Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV

FedEx

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Landstar System Inc.

Maersk

Old Dominion Freight Line

Ryder System

Schneider

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Yellow Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htndk8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment