UnitedAg Announces Winners of AEF 2024 Educational & Vocational Scholarship Program

Irvine, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg is thrilled to unveil the recipients of the AEF 2024 Educational and Vocational Scholarship Program, showcasing the achievements of thirty-five exceptional students associated with agricultural companies in California and Arizona. These deserving individuals have been selected to receive awards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, in recognition of their dedication to academic excellence and commitment to the agricultural industry.

Since its inception in 1989, UnitedAg has been steadfast in its mission to support the educational pursuits of its members, empowering students to pursue their dreams through financial assistance. Over the years, UnitedAg has awarded over $1.9 million in grants to more than 1,100 students, providing crucial support for educational, post-secondary, and vocational endeavors.

One such remarkable scholar, Bridget Sanchez, recipient of the Maurice McMillan Scholarship, shared her heartfelt gratitude for the transformative impact of the AEF scholarship program. As a first-generation Latina, Bridget has overcome numerous obstacles on her journey to higher education. With the support of communities like AEF, she has been able to pursue her lifelong dream of earning a master's degree, breaking down cultural, mental, and financial barriers along the way.

Reflecting on her journey, Bridget expressed, “For me, this scholarship represents more than just financial aid—it signifies an opportunity to shatter generational barriers and pave the way for future success. With immense gratitude to AEF and all those who have contributed to my journey, I am inspired to make my younger self proud and ignite hope and determination for generations to come.”

UnitedAg remains committed to fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders, empowering students like Bridget to realize their full potential and make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.

This year’s AEF Educational & Vocational Scholarship winners are:

Aaron Lee Diamond Bar, CA UnitedAg Adelia Guerrero Buckeye, AZ Duncan Family Farms Adeline Scott Oroville, CA Basin Irrigation & Drainage Authority Akasha Casillas Salinas, CA RAMCO Enterprises Amber Snook Arroyo Grande, CA Babe Farms, Inc. America Huipio-Piedra Visalia, CA Nichols Farms, Inc. Ana Carolina Valencia-Covarrubias Los Angeles, CA Valley Farm Management Andrew Zendejas Berkeley, CA Foothill Packing Bianka Sanchez Visalia, CA Nichols Farms, Inc. Brianna Thompson Nipomo, CA Plantel Nurseries Bridget Sanchez* Dana Point, CA UnitedAg Caiden Wallace Springville, CA Lindsay Strathmore Irrigation District Catherine Regan Tucson, AZ Regan Distributor's, Inc. Christina Morley Garden Grove, CA UnitedAg Daisy Picazo San Luis Obispo, CA Foothill Packing Dominic Odegaard San Luis Obispo, CA Plant Sciences, Inc. Emily Cerney San Luis Obispo, CA Camerion C. Kaelin Farming Evelin Bribiesca Guadalupe, CA Rancho Guadalupe Idalia Bucio Rodriguez Santa Maria, CA Plantel Nurseries Jaine Trujillo Salinas, CA The Nunes Company, Inc. Jason Harrell Salinas, CA The Nunes Company, Inc. Kaitlyn Kampmann Lexington, KY K&S Spreading and Hauling Landon Trinh Garden Grove, CA UnitedAg Leily Elizabeth Arizaga Garcia Los Angeles, CA Braga Ranch Leo Ramirez Santa Maria, CA Rancho Guadalupe Madison Williams*** Tipton, CA Moovin Transport Maggie Farlow Chico, CA Farmers Brewery Co., LLC Maria Villicana Salinas, CA RAMCO Enterprises Max Bucio Santa Maria, CA Rancho Guadalupe Max Landon** Durham, CA Landon Enterprises, Inc. Sierra Dorf-Cardenas Santa Cruz, CA Rijk Zwaan Teagan Haley San Luis Obispo, CA Vertical Foods Thomas Nunes Salinas, CA The Nunes Company, Inc. Yadira Rendon Soledad, CA McIntyre Labor Services, Inc. Richard Tran**** Irvine, CA UnitedAg

* Maurice McMillan Scholarship

** William C. Goodrich Scholarship

*** Woman in Agriculture Scholarship

**** Vocational Scholarship

Applicants for the awards underwent a rigorous selection process, which included submitting comprehensive applications comprising their high school or college details, along with an essay responding to a specific question. Additionally, applicants were required to provide a personal statement outlining their motivations for seeking the scholarship and how receiving it would contribute to their educational goals. The Education Committee, composed of dedicated UnitedAg members, meticulously reviewed each application to identify the most deserving candidates.

To honor the recipients and celebrate their achievements, scholarship award ceremonies have been scheduled throughout California and Arizona. These ceremonies serve as a testament to the dedication and excellence of the scholarship winners.

About UnitedAg:

UnitedAg is a prominent organization that represents more than 1,100 agriculture-affiliated member companies. Their mission is to assist members in meeting their employee benefits needs, advocate for their interests with lawmakers, and ensure compliance with health legislation and regulations. Headquartered in Irvine, California, UnitedAg has offices in Irvine and Salinas, as well as wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg provides benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. For more information about AEF and its programs, please visit unitedag.org/aef.

For more information about UnitedAg's scholarship programs, please contact Jessica Lopez at 800.223.4590 or jlopez@unitedag.org.

