Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv

– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –
TORONTO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- DUO DESIRE (Las Vegas, USA) had everyone in suspense when they performed their aerial act from 15 feet above the stage!
- DANA SCHIEMANN (Toronto, ON) left the judges split in their voting with her surprising guitar performance.
- NICOLAS RIBS (Lyon, France) captivated the audience with his magic act which Howie called “the best magic I’ve ever seen in my history of being a talent judge.”
- Lilly hit the Golden Buzzer for Denesuline singer REBECCA STRONG (Prince Albert, SK) after her moving cover of “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato.
- TRAVIS LINDSAY (Halifax, NS) charmed the judges with a comedy act that left Howie saying, “I think you just changed your life.”
- Audience member SAM BABIN (Moncton, NB) was caught by surprise when an impromptu nomination from her sister led to an audition later that evening. Sam roused 4 yeses and a standing ovation, with an amazing vocal performance of “Creep” by Radiohead.
- MEGAN & CAMERON (Charlottetown, PEI) impressed the judges with their dance to “The Time of My Life” originally by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.
The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, March 26)
DUO DESIRE – Stunt
Las Vegas, USA
DANA SCHIEMANN – Musician
Toronto, ON
NICOLAS RIBS – Magic Act
Lyon, France
REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician
Prince Albert, SK
TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act
Halifax, NS
SAM BABIN – Singer/Musician
Moncton, NB
MEGAN & CAMERON – Dance Act
Charlottetown, PEI
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (April 2, 2024)
FUNKANOMETRY– Dance Act
Vancouver Island, BC
DANIEL POWTER – Singer/Musician
Vernon, BC
STEVE KASE – Novelty
Toronto, ON
MITCHELL HRYCAN – Magic Act
Saskatoon, SK
THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD – Novelty
Montreal, QC
AIR SUP ACROYOGA – Novelty
Ste-Agathe des Monts, QC
TROY JAMES – Novelty
Brampton, ON
MARK LEWIS – Magic Act
Toronto, ON
NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
