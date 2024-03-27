Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv

– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –



– Catch up on tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on-demand or stream on Citytv+. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

– Download photography from tonight’s episode –



TORONTO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, March 26)

DUO DESIRE – Stunt

Las Vegas, USA



Check Out DUO DESIRE’s Performance

DANA SCHIEMANN – Musician

Toronto, ON



Check Out DANA SCHIEMANN’s Performance

NICOLAS RIBS – Magic Act

Lyon, France



Check Out NICOLAS RIBS’ Performance

REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician

Prince Albert, SK



Check Out REBECCA STRONG’s Performance

TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act

Halifax, NS



Check Out TRAVIS LINDSAY’s Performance

SAM BABIN – Singer/Musician

Moncton, NB



Check Out SAM BABIN’s Performance

MEGAN & CAMERON – Dance Act

Charlottetown, PEI



Check Out MEGAN & CAMERON’s Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (April 2, 2024)

FUNKANOMETRY– Dance Act

Vancouver Island, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DANIEL POWTER – Singer/Musician

Vernon, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

STEVE KASE – Novelty

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MITCHELL HRYCAN – Magic Act

Saskatoon, SK



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD – Novelty

Montreal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

AIR SUP ACROYOGA – Novelty

Ste-Agathe des Monts, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TROY JAMES – Novelty

Brampton, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MARK LEWIS – Magic Act

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram

Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok

Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter

Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca, 416.627.5728; Brigitte Kenny, brigitte@hypepr.ca, 647.967.3272