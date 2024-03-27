Harju Elekter Group's audited Annual Report 2023

AS Harju Elekter Group presents its consolidated audited Annual Report for 2023 prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 21 February 2024, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

The consolidated audited revenue for the year 2023 was 209.0 million euros, the operating profit was 8.1 million euros and net profit 5.2 million euros.

The original audited Annual Report 2023 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100004250/reports ).

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

