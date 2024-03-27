Sosei Heptares Confirms Re-election of its Board and Executive Management Team and the Approval of Change of Company Name to Nxera Pharma

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 27 March 2024 – Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) announces that the re-election of its Board of Directors and Executive Officers was approved at the Company’s 34th Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and a subsequent Board of Directors meeting, held today in Tokyo. In addition, the “Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Change of Corporate Name)” was approved at the Annual Shareholder’s Meeting. With this approval, the Company will change its name to Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. with effect from 1 April 2024.



Shinichi Tamura, Chairman of Sosei Heptares, said: “2023 was a transformational year for Sosei Group enabling us to accelerate our development going forward as an integrated, technology powered, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying cutting-edge science to deliver life-changing medicines for patients in Japan and globally.

“We have great optimism about the future for the Group as we embark on the next phase of our journey under a new name – Nxera Pharma – unified, well-financed and with a clear vision and purpose to deliver life-changing medicines to patients and in so doing create value for all our stakeholders.”

Details of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers

Board of Directors (effective 27 March 2024)

Chairman of the Board, Shinichi Tamura (reappointed)

Representative Executive Officer, Chris Cargill (reappointed)

Independent External Director, Tomohiro Tohyama (reappointed)

Independent External Director, Kuniaki Kaga (reappointed)

Independent External Director, David Roblin (reappointed)

Independent External Director, Noriaki Nagai (reappointed)

Independent External Director, Rolf Soderstrom (reappointed)

Independent External Director, Miwa Seki (reappointed)

Independent External Director, Eiko Tomita (reappointed)

Executive Officers (effective 27 March 2024)

President & Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cargill

EVP, President of Heptares Therapeutics, Head of UK R&D, Matt Barnes

EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Hironoshin Nomura

EVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Kieran Johnson

EVP, Chief Compliance Officer, Kazuhiko Yoshizumi

EVP, Chief of Staff, Candelle Chong

EVP, President of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan Ltd, Satoshi Tanaka

EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Toshihiro Maeda

-ENDS-

About Sosei Heptares

Sosei Heptares is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing life-changing medicines based on world-class science to patients globally. Our vision is to become one of Japan’s global biopharmaceutical champions.

Our global business combines our world-leading GPCR-targeted StaR® technology, structure-based drug design and early development capabilities in the UK with a highly experienced clinical development capability and a commercial operation in Japan.

We are leveraging these capabilities to generate and advance a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases. We intend to develop these opportunities for patients in Japan and globally both internally and through our partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies and emerging technology companies.

Sosei Heptares operates from key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea).

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com/

LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco | X: @soseiheptaresco | YouTube: @soseiheptaresco

Enquiries:

Sosei Heptares – Media and Investor Relations

Kentaro Tahara, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures

Maya Bennison, Communications Manager

+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 | IR@SoseiHeptares.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | SoseiHeptares@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Sosei Group Corporation’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.