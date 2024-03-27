QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Lehto)





OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 March 2024 9 a.m. EET









Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement









Name: Teemu Lehto

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 56705/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-26

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: QPR Softwaren optio-oikeus, vuoden 2023 optio-ohjelma

Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

____________________________________________









For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029









QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com











DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com