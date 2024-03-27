Biofuel Industry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: Biofuel Industry Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Type (Biodiesel, Ethanol, Other), by End-use (Transportation, Electricity Generation, Heating Buildings, Other), by Generation (First-generation Biofuels, Second-generation Biofuels, Third-generation Biofuels Fourth-generation Biofuels, Fifth-generation Biofuels), by Source (Maize, Vegetable Oils, Sugar Beet, Wheat, Sugar Cane, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global Biofuel Industry market was valued at US$123.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Rising Electric Vehicle Industry to Drive the Market

The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is an important trend that is shaping the future of the biofuel industry. As consumers and governments around the world seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, there has been a rapid increase in the adoption of EVs. This shift towards EVs is creating both challenges and opportunities for the biofuel industry.

One of the main challenges is that EVs are powered by electricity, not liquid fuels, which means that they do not use biofuels directly as a fuel source. However, biofuels can still play a role in the production of electricity that powers EVs. Many electricity grids are transitioning to renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, which can be complemented by bioenergy sources. Bioenergy can be generated from a variety of sources, including agricultural and forestry residues, municipal solid waste, and dedicated energy crops. Bioenergy can be converted to electricity using a variety of technologies, including combustion, gasification, and anaerobic digestion.

Land-Use Conflicts Continue to Be a Major Issue for the Industry

Land-use conflicts are one of the major restraining factors for the biofuel industry. This is because biofuels are often produced from agricultural crops, which can compete with food production and other land uses. As a result, the expansion of biofuel production can create conflicts with local communities, environmental groups, and other stakeholders.

The competition for land between biofuels and food production is particularly acute in developing countries, where food security is already a major concern. In some cases, large-scale biofuel production has led to the displacement of small farmers and local communities, as well as deforestation and other environmental impacts.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/biofuel-industry-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 331-page report provides 128 tables and 174 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global biofuels market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for biofuels. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including offering, application, service, airspace, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing biofuels market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

Growing Partnerships and Collaborations in Biofuel Industry

Partnerships and collaborations have been instrumental in driving innovation, growth, and sustainability in the biofuel industry. With the complexity and interdependence of the industry, partnerships and collaborations have been critical in enabling stakeholders to pool resources, expertise, and technologies towards shared goals.

One of the key benefits of partnerships and collaborations in the biofuel industry is the sharing of knowledge and resources. Through collaboration, stakeholders can leverage each other's expertise, technologies, and networks, resulting in faster and more effective innovation, development, and deployment of biofuels.

In July 2023, Biofuel Express announced the expansion of the successful collaboration with Neste, a global leader in green fuels. This partnership signifies an important milestone in delivering top-quality biofuels to company’s current and future customers in the Danish market. Neste is partnering with Biofuel Express to sell Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ in Denmark. Biofuel Express will distribute and sell Neste MY Renewable Diesel, while Neste will ensure sufficient volumes of the fuel.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/biofuel-industry-market-2024/

Competitive Landscape

Biofuel market is highly competitive in nature as leading companies operating in this industry dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period. Leading companies are Abengoa, Air Liquide, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (Pacific Ethanol), Bunge Limited, Butamax Advanced Biofuels, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Cosan S.A., Crop Energies AG, Gevo, Inc., Green Plains, Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, and Wilmar International Limited. Companies are adopting different strategies such as new product development, merger & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, and investment in order to stay competitive in the industry.

In October 2023, Be8, the national leader in biodiesel, announced an exclusive product that will revolutionize the biofuels market.

In March 2022, Renewable Energy Group Inc., a leading biobased diesel producer in North America, announced the introduction of a line of branded fuel solutions, EnDura Fuels.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Energy sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com