Global Food Thickeners Market Size To Worth USD 22.74 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.12%

New York, United States, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Thickeners Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.18 Billion in 2023 to USD 22.74 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.12% during the projected period.





Food thickeners are chemicals that increase the viscosity of a liquid without substantially changing its flavor or other properties. There are many different sources of food thickeners, such as plants, animals, and microbes. Plants contain starch, a naturally occurring energy source that is gathered and used in cooking. Culinary applications include starchy plants such as maize, rice, wheat, barley, spelt, oats, beans, peas, potatoes, tapioca, arrowroot, green bananas, plantains, gums, and pectin. Food thickeners are widely used in the food and beverage industry to thicken sauces, soups, and puddings without compromising their flavor. Several factors are propelling the global market for food thickeners; one of them is the rising concern about healthy lifestyles. The demand for convenience meals is expanding globally as a result of several factors, including individuals choosing to live healthier lifestyles, a growing need for them, increased knowledge of healthy eating, and the many benefits and features they offer.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Food Thickeners Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Protein, Starch, Hydrocolloids & Others), By Source (Animal, Plant & Others), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The hydrocolloid segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food thickeners market during the predicted timeframe.

The food Thickeners market is classified by type into protein, starch, hydrocolloids, and others. Among these, the hydrocolloid segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food thickeners market during the predicted timeframe. Hydrocolloids find widespread application in food additives and thickening agents. They are utilized, for instance, as a food stabilizer in whipped cream, a covering for nuts and dried fish, an alternative to wheat flour in biscuits, and a food substitute for sugar in whipped cream and steamed bread.

The plant segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food thickeners market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the source, the global food thickeners market is divided into animal, plant and others. The great efficacy and low cost of plant-based goods account for their extensive use in a variety of industries, such as bakeries, confectioneries, and ready-to-eat meals. Cornstarch, tapioca, agar, xanthan gum, rice flour, and pectin are examples of common plant-based food thickeners.

The bakery segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food thickeners market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the application, the global food thickeners market is divided into bakery, confectionery and others. Among these, the bakery segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food thickeners market during the anticipated period. Rising demand for convenience meals as a result of increased consumer knowledge of products with traditional and unusual Flavors. Rising disposable incomes and increasingly urbanizing lifestyles have contributed to changes in food consumption patterns, which will support demand growth during the projection period.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global food thickeners market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global food thickener market over the predicted timeframe. The primary drivers of the North American market are the highly developed food and beverage industries in the United States and Canada. The sector benefits from the presence of several multinational food processing and manufacturing businesses, which raises the product's demand. North America has seen a rise in demand in recent years for goods including cupcakes, muffins, and croissants.

Throughout the projected period, Europe is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate. In addition to growing consumer demand, a robust confectionery and bakery industry. The market is also expected to develop more quickly over the course of the forecast period as a result of the rising demand for packaged juices and energy drinks.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Food Thickeners Market include Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, CP Kelco, Kerry Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Ashland, TIC Gums, Inc., FDL Limited, Naturex S.A., Medline Industries, Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Nestlé introduces food and beverage thickeners in India for patients with dysphagia.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Food Thickeners Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Food Thickeners Market, By Type

Protein

Starch

Hydrocolloids

Others

Global Food Thickeners Market, By Source

Animal

Plant

Others

Global Food Thickeners Market, By Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Others

Global Food Thickeners Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



