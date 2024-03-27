Global $72.6B Indoor Robots Market Research Report 2024-2032: Medical, Drones, Cleaning, Entertainment, Education, Personal/Handicap Assistant, Public Relation, and Security & Surveillance Robots

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Robots Market Report by Type (Medical Robots, Drones, Cleaning Robots, Entertainment Robots, Education Robots, Personal/Handicap Assistant Robots, Public Relation Robots, Security and Surveillance Robots), End User (Commercial, Residential), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global indoor robots market reached US$ 17 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 72.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during 2023-2032. The market is growing rapidly driven by significant technological advancements, increasing labor shortages and rising labor costs, escalating focus on productivity and efficiency, rising product demand in various sectors, and growing emphasis on cost-reduction in robotics.







Rapid technological advancements



Technological developments are playing a vital role in driving the indoor robots market. It encompasses the integration of advanced AI and ML algorithms, enabling robots to understand and adapt to their environments better. Furthermore, advanced AI capabilities allow for sophisticated decision-making, task execution, and autonomous navigation. Besides this, recent improvements in sensor technologies, such as light detection and ranging (LiDAR), ultrasonic, and visual sensors, which have substantially increased the precision and safety of indoor robots, are supporting the market growth. Moreover, these sensors enable robots to detect and avoid obstacles, map their surroundings, and execute complex tasks with greater accuracy. Apart from this, robotics companies are continuously innovating to integrate more advanced features, such as voice and facial recognition, which further expand the potential applications of indoor robots.



Increasing labor shortages and rising labor costs



Labor shortages and rising labor costs are significant factors driving the market growth. Indoor robots present a viable solution by automating many repetitive and low-skill tasks. They can perform functions, such as cleaning, stocking, and material handling with consistency and efficiency, reducing the need for a large human workforce. Additionally, robots can perform tasks around the clock without the need for breaks or shifts, further enhancing productivity. It is particularly advantageous in high-labor-cost regions, where the return on investment (ROI) for robotic solutions can be significant. As a result, businesses are increasingly adopting indoor robots to maintain competitive advantages, ensure continuity of operations, and manage operational costs effectively.



Escalating focus on productivity and efficiency



High productivity and efficiency are among the most compelling benefits of indoor robots. They can operate continuously without breaks, fatigue, or distractions, leading to higher and more consistent output. It is particularly valuable in tasks that require precision and repeatability, where human error can lead to inefficiencies or quality issues. Furthermore, indoor robots are equipped with the latest sensors and programming software that allow them to perform tasks at a consistent quality level, often surpassing human capabilities in speed and accuracy. Moreover, their ability to work in tandem with human workers, taking over mundane, repetitive tasks, which allows employees to focus on complex and value-adding activities, is positively impacting the market growth.



Rising product demand in various sectors



The rising demand for indoor robots across various sectors is a significant factor driving the market growth. In line with this, indoor robots are widely deployed in the healthcare sector for tasks like sanitation, logistical support, and direct patient care, aiding in addressing workforce challenges and improving patient care quality. Additionally, they are used in retail spaces for inventory management, customer service, and cleaning, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. Besides this, the widespread adoption of indoor robots in the hospitality industry for room service and cleaning, providing a unique customer experience while improving operational efficiency, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, their growing deployment in logistics and warehousing sectors for sorting, packing, and moving goods is further bolstering the market growth.



Growing emphasis on cost reduction in robotics



The declining cost of robotics technology is a pivotal factor driving the market growth. Recent years have witnessed a substantial reduction in the costs associated with designing, manufacturing, and implementing robotic solutions, making them more accessible and appealing to a broader range of industries. In line with this, recent advancements in technology, leading to more efficient manufacturing processes for robotics components, are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the open-source movement in software development, allowing developers to share and collaborate on software solutions, reducing development costs and accelerating innovation in robotics, is positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, increasing competition among key players, resulting in the development of more cost-effective robotic solutions to capture a larger market share, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The study has categorized the market based on type, end user, and region.

Medical robots accounts for the majority of the market share



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the type. This includes medical robots, drones, cleaning robots, entertainment robots, education robots, personal/handicap assistant robots, public relation robots, and security and surveillance robots. According to the report, medical robots represented the largest segment.



Medical robots represent the largest segment in the indoor robots market, reflecting their critical role in healthcare settings. They vary from surgical robots that assist in complex procedures to robots that handle logistics like delivering medications and supplies within hospitals. Their precision and consistency make them invaluable in surgeries, contributing to reduced recovery times and lower risk of complications. Additionally, indoor robots are used for patient rehabilitation and care, offering innovative solutions for physical therapy and patient monitoring. Besides this, the ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which further enhance the capabilities of medical robots, are supporting the market growth.



Drones are being employed for inventory management in warehouses, safety inspections in industrial settings, and entertainment venues for light shows. Their agility and ability to reach inaccessible areas make them invaluable for tasks like inspecting infrastructure or navigating complex environments. Additionally, the integration of advanced sensors and imaging technologies, enabling precise navigation and data collection in indoor environments, is favoring the market growth.



Cleaning robots perform various cleaning tasks, including vacuuming, mopping, and sanitizing surfaces. They are commonly used in hospitals, hotels, airports, and office buildings, where maintaining cleanliness is paramount. Besides this, their ability to work autonomously and around the clock, making them a cost-effective solution for maintaining large facilities, is fueling the market growth.



Entertainment robots are crafted to provide amusement and interaction. They are used in various settings, including theme parks, malls, and even as personal companions at home. Entertainment robots often feature advanced interaction capabilities, like voice and facial recognition, making them engaging for users. They can create immersive experiences, act as guides or characters, and offer companionship and entertainment, especially for children.



Education robots are used in classrooms to teach various subjects, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), languages, and social skills. They are particularly effective in providing personalized learning experiences for students with special educational needs. Furthermore, education robots foster hands-on learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.



Personal and handicap assistant robots are designed to help individuals with disabilities or the geriatric population in their daily tasks. They can assist with mobility, handling objects, or performing tasks that the individuals may find challenging. Furthermore, they are equipped with features like voice recognition, environmental sensors, and manipulators to interact with objects and environments.



Public relation robots are used in customer service and information dissemination roles. They are widely used in settings like hotels, airports, and retail stores to interact with customers, providing information, guidance, and assistance. Furthermore, they are equipped with speech recognition and often feature display screens for interactive communication.



Security and surveillance robots are increasingly being used for indoor monitoring and security purposes. They patrol premises, monitor for unusual activities, and can even provide real-time surveillance feeds to security personnel. Furthermore, these robots are equipped with various sensors and cameras, which enhance security measures in spaces like malls, warehouses, and office buildings.

Commercial holds the largest share in the industry



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end user have also been provided in the report. This includes commercial (banking, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and others) and residential. According to the report, commercial accounted for the largest market share.



The commercial segment represents the largest market share, as it deploys robots in various settings, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, retail stores, warehouses, and educational institutions. These robots perform a multitude of tasks, including cleaning, inventory management, customer service, and logistics support. They also aid in surgeries, patient care, logistical tasks, and customer service roles, enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency. Furthermore, the increasing need for efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and high-quality service delivery in various industries is positively impacting the market growth.



The residential segment is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of robots for personal use. Indoor robots are primarily used for household chores, such as cleaning, lawn mowing, and pool cleaning. Additionally, the growing interest in personal assistant robots that can provide companionship, security, and assistance with daily tasks, especially for individuals with disabilities, is supporting the market growth.

North America leads the market, accounting for the largest indoor robots market share



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



North America represents the largest segment due to its robust technological infrastructure, high adoption of automation technologies, and significant investments in research and development (R&D). Furthermore, the region hosts many leading robotics companies, driving innovation and adoption across various sectors. Additionally, the presence of tech-savvy consumers and a strong emphasis on efficiency and productivity in businesses in North America is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the high adoption rate of robotics in both commercial and residential settings across the region is positively influencing the market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the indoor robots market, driven by the expanding manufacturing base, rising technological adoption, and growing economies. Additionally, the region is at the forefront of robotics research and manufacturing, significantly contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the integration of robots in industries, such as electronics, automotive, and healthcare is supporting the market growth.



Europe's indoor robots market is characterized by high levels of innovation, strong government support for robotics research, and stringent regulations regarding workers' welfare. Additionally, the widespread implementation of robots in healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing sectors to enhance worker safety and efficiency is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the region's strong emphasis on research and innovation, supported by various governmental initiatives, is driving the market growth.



In Latin America, the indoor robots market is driven by the manufacturing and healthcare sectors, where robots are being adopted for assembly, packaging, inspection, surgeries, and patient care to improve efficiency and compete globally. Additionally, the heightened awareness of the benefits of robotics and the gradual strengthening of economic conditions are further contributing to the market growth.



The indoor robots market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is showing promising growth potential, driven by the increasing adoption of technology and automation in various countries. Additionally, the widespread adoption of robotic solutions in healthcare and customer service roles is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing technological penetration and economic development across the region are driving the market growth.



Leading Key Players in the Indoor Robots Industry



Companies are heavily investing in research and innovation to innovate and improve their robotic technologies. It includes developing more advanced AI and ML algorithms, enhancing sensor capabilities, and creating more user-friendly interfaces. Additionally, several leading players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with other technology companies, research institutions, and industry-specific players to develop new technologies and expand their application areas. Furthermore, they are focusing on expanding their global footprint by entering new markets and strengthening their presence in existing ones.



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape.



In November 2023, Ecovacs, a leading manufacturer of service robotics, opened a new office in Singapore to expand its overseas market.

In November 2021, iRobot announced that it will provide voice intelligence for home robots with Amazon Alexa.

In September 2021, DENSO and Certhon collaborated to develop a new harvest robot.

