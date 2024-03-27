Golf Cart Industry Analysis 2024-2032: Global and Regional Insights for Electric, Gasoline, and Solar Golf Carts - Increasing Use of Golf Carts in Non-Golfing Venues Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Golf Cart Market Report by Product Type (Electric Golf Cart, Gasoline Golf Cart, Solar Golf Cart), Application (Golf Course, Personal Services, Commercial Services), Seating Capacity (Small (2-4 Seater), Medium (6-8 Seater), Large (Above 8 Seats)), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global golf cart market reached US$ 2.1 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2032. The global market is primarily driven by the sport's growing popularity, continual technological advancements in cart features, expanding use in diverse non-golfing venues, and stringent regulatory and safety standards.



The growing popularity of golf as a recreational and professional sport catalyzes the growth of the market. This rise in interest is due to various factors, including the sport's increasing visibility through media coverage and high-profile tournaments, as well as efforts by golf organizations to make the sport more accessible and inclusive. The allure of golf as a leisure activity among different age groups, particularly in regions, such as North America and Europe, drives the product demand, as they are an integral part of the golfing experience. Additionally, golf tourism, characterized by vacations centered around golfing activities, further provides a boost to the market. Golf resorts and clubs invest in carts to enhance customer experience, thus contributing to market growth.





Continual advancements in technology



Modern carts are increasingly being equipped with advanced features such as GPS systems, USB ports, and upgraded powertrain systems, enhancing their appeal to both individual consumers and golf course operators. The integration of eco-friendly technologies, particularly in the form of electric and solar-powered golf carts, aligns with the growing global emphasis on sustainability. This shift appeals to environmentally conscious consumers and helps in reducing the operational costs for golf courses due to lower fuel consumption and maintenance requirements. Moreover, advancements in battery technology have led to longer-lasting and more efficient batteries, thereby improving the performance and range of electric carts. The introduction of customizable and luxury carts has also emerged as a trend, catering to a niche market segment looking for personalized or high-end options.



Increasing use of golf carts in non-golfing venues



Golf carts are now commonly used in a variety of settings, including resorts, airports, residential communities, and large industrial complexes. Their compact size and maneuverability make them ideal for transportation within these venues, especially in areas where conventional vehicles are impractical or restricted. In residential communities, particularly in retirement or gated communities, they serve as an eco-friendly and convenient mode of transportation for short distances. In resorts and tourist attractions, they provide an efficient way to transport guests and staff, as well as for carrying equipment and supplies. The use of carts in airports for moving passengers and staff between terminals is another growing trend.



Golf Cart Industry Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The study has categorized the market based on product type, application, seating capacity, and region.

Electric golf cart accounts for the majority of the market share



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes electric golf cart, gasoline gold cart, and solar golf cart. According to the report, electric golf cart represented the largest segment.



Electric golf carts represent the largest segment in the global market, attributed to their eco-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and low noise levels. These carts operate on rechargeable batteries, making them more environmentally sustainable compared to their gasoline counterparts. The advancements in battery technology have significantly improved their efficiency, range, and power, appealing to both golf courses and individual users. Electric carts are also favored for their lower operational and maintenance costs, as they have fewer moving parts and do not require fuel. Additionally, their quieter operation makes them ideal for use in residential and resort settings.



On the other hand, gasoline carts, though less popular than electric ones, hold a significant share in the market. These carts are powered by internal combustion engines and are known for their robust performance and extended range. They are often preferred in scenarios where charging infrastructure for electric carts is limited or where prolonged use is required without the opportunity for recharging.



Furthermore, solar carts are an emerging segment in the market, offering a sustainable and innovative solution. These carts are equipped with solar panels that supplement the battery power, either extending the range of electric carts or reducing the fuel consumption of gasoline models. While currently a niche market, the interest in solar carts is increasing, especially in environmentally conscious regions and among users seeking to minimize their carbon footprint.

Golf course holds the largest share in the industry



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the application have also been provided in the report. This includes golf course, personal services, and commercial services. According to the report, golf course accounted for the largest market share.



The golf course segment dominates the market, primarily due to the inherent link between carts and their traditional use in golf courses. Golf carts are essential for transporting players and equipment across the expansive terrain of golf courses, enhancing the overall playing experience. This segment's growth is fueled by the increasing number of golf courses worldwide, the rising popularity of golf as a sport, and the growing trend of golf tourism. Golf courses invest in fleets of carts, prioritizing models with advanced features like GPS tracking and enhanced comfort to attract and retain members and visitors.



On the contrary, the personal services segment shows significant growth in the market. This growth is driven by individuals using carts for personal transportation, particularly in gated or retirement communities, resorts, and large private properties. In these settings, carts serve as an efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient mode of transport for short distances.



Besides this, the commercial services segment, though smaller compared to the golf course segment, is gaining traction in the market. This growth is attributed to the versatile use of carts in various commercial settings such as hotels, airports, malls, and large industrial complexes. In these environments, the carts are used for a multitude of purposes, including transporting guests, clients, staff, and light cargo.

Small (2-4 seater) cart segment holds the largest market share

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the seating capacity. This includes small (2-4 seater), medium (6-8 seater), and large (above 8 seats).

The small (2-4 seater) cart segment holds the largest market share, primarily due to its widespread use in traditional golf course settings and its popularity for personal use. These compact carts are ideal for individual golfers or small groups, offering sufficient space for players and their golfing equipment. Their size makes them easy to maneuver on the golf course and convenient for storage. Beyond golf courses, this size is also popular in residential communities, where they serve as an efficient mode of transportation for short distances. The small seating capacity aligns well with the needs of individual families or couples, making it a preferred choice for personal use.



On the other hand, the medium (6-8 seater) cart segment caters to a specific market need where higher seating capacity is required. These carts are commonly used in larger golf courses, resorts, and for commercial purposes such as in tourist spots, parks, and at large events. The increased seating capacity makes them suitable for groups, families, or for transporting guests and clients in commercial establishments.



Furthermore, the large (above 8 seats) segment, while smaller compared to the 2-4 seater segment, meets the needs of specific applications that require high-capacity transportation. These large carts are particularly useful in settings, such as tourist attractions, airports, and large-scale commercial venues, where transporting a large number of passengers efficiently is crucial.

North America leads the market, accounting for the largest golf cart market share



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



North America is the largest segment in the global market, a status attributed to the region's deep-rooted golfing culture, a high number of golf courses, and the widespread adoption of carts for personal and commercial use. The United States, in particular, boasts a significant number of golf enthusiasts and numerous world-class golf courses, which drives demand for golf carts. Moreover, the presence of leading manufacturers and advancements in golf cart technologies in this region contribute to market dominance. Additionally, they are increasingly used in community settings, resorts, and for various utility purposes in North America, further bolstering the market.



On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region shows significant growth potential in the market, driven by the increasing popularity of golf as a sport and leisure activity, particularly in countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea. The development of new golf courses and the rising middle-class population with increased leisure spending also contribute to this growth.



On the contrary, Europe holds a notable position in the market, with its rich golfing heritage and the presence of numerous historic and prestigious golf courses. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are key contributors to the market in this region. The European market is also influenced by stringent environmental regulations, which encourage the adoption of electric and solar-powered golf carts.



On the other hand, the market in Latin America is emerging, with countries experiencing gradual growth. This growth can be attributed to the developing golf infrastructure and increasing interest in golf as a leisure activity among the affluent population. The use of golf carts in tourist destinations and resorts also contributes to market expansion in this region.



On the contrary, in the Middle East and Africa, the market is in a developmental stage but presents a growing opportunity due to the increasing construction of golf courses, especially in luxury resort areas and in countries, including the United Arab Emirates and South Africa. The region's focus on developing tourism and entertainment sectors, along with increasing urbanization, are key factors driving the demand for the carts.



Leading Key Players in the Golf Cart Industry:



Key players in the market are actively engaging in strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and expanding their product portfolios to enhance their market presence. They are focusing on technological innovations, particularly in electric and solar-powered carts, to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly and efficient transportation solutions. These companies are also investing in research and development to improve battery life, increase range, and incorporate advanced features, such as GPS systems and digital displays. Additionally, they are exploring new market segments by introducing customizable and luxury models, catering to diverse customer needs ranging from golf courses to personal and commercial users.



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Club Car (Ingersoll Rand Inc.)

E-z-go (Textron)

Garia Inc.

JH Global Services Inc.

Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd.

Marshell Green Power

Speedways Electric

Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tomberlin (Columbia Vehicle Group Inc.)

(Please note that this is only a partial list of the key players, and the complete list is provided in the report)

Industry News:

20th December, 2023: Speedways Electric Introduced Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSV) Emigo UT4A cutting-edge EV, the Emigo UT4 sets new benchmarks in performance, design, and sustainability, promising an unparalleled driving experience.

6th June, 2023: E-Z-GO (Textron) launched the new street-legal Liberty LSV, as well as a newly updated model of its Freedom RXV5. Designed with four forward-facing seats, a compact wheelbase for maneuverability, and equipped with safety features like a backup camera and seatbelts, this vehicle is ideal for both road and golf course use, offering an optional state-of-the-art infotainment system.

1st June, 2022: Club Car (Ingersoll Rand Inc.) completed the acquisition of Garia A/S ("Garia") a Denmark-based manufacturer of electric street legal low-speed vehicles for the utility, consumer and golf markets.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3j1bu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment