One Identity Accelerates Business Momentum with Industry-Leading Recognitions, Product Launches

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity proudly announces extraordinary momentum for Q4 FY24 and Q1 FY25, underscoring its market leadership in unified identity security. This growth is marked by the unveiling of new products and prestigious executive and business accolades.



Earlier this month, One Identity launched PAM Essentials , a cutting-edge SaaS solution designed to streamline privileged access management (PAM) at speed and scale. This innovative offering addresses the pressing need for streamlined PAM solutions amidst the surge in cloud migration and escalating cyber threats. It helps organizations rapidly deploy and enhance identity security controls crucial for safeguarding sensitive data in today's dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

“One Identity Cloud PAM Essentials extends the company’s advanced privileged access protection into the cloud,” said Jackie Groark, Vice President, Security and Chief Information Security Officer, Verinext. “As a unique, cloud-native solution, it protects both remote and hybrid security teams so they can securely access cloud applications and resources with both visibility and control.”

Additionally, the One Identity Partner Circle Program and its leadership have received ongoing recognition for their strong partner support and empowerment. For the eighth year in a row, the One Identity Partner Circle Program has achieved a prestigious 5-star rating from CRN ®, a division of The Channel Company , for its ongoing and distinguished excellence in providing top-notch support, training and partner empowerment within its program.

CRN also designated Andrew Clarke, global head of channels and alliances at One Identity, as a CRN Channel Chief for the fifth time in seven years. This acknowledgment is a testament to Clarke’s exceptional long-term leadership, innovative strategies and accomplishments in accelerating One Identity’s growth within the industry.

“I am incredibly honored by the ongoing 5-star recognition presented to the One Identity Partner Circle Program and the acknowledgment as a Channel Chief,” said Clarke. “This demonstrates our commitment to provide exceptional support to our partner ecosystem and their role in the company’s increasing growth within the industry.”

One Identity also secured additional endorsements as a leader in multiple identity security categories, including:

The EMA Radar for Privileged Access Management (PAM) (2023) , which spotlights One Identity as a Leader in privileged access management, password management and access governance. EMA called out the superiority of One Identity’s features enabling real-time monitoring, robust password enforcement with multi-factor authentication, customizable access policies and seamless integration with other security tools for centralized deployment, regardless of infrastructure.



, which spotlights One Identity as a Leader in privileged access management, password management and access governance. EMA called out the superiority of One Identity’s features enabling real-time monitoring, robust password enforcement with multi-factor authentication, customizable access policies and seamless integration with other security tools for centralized deployment, regardless of infrastructure. The KuppingerCole Identity Fabrics Leadership Compass (2024) , which recognizes One Identity as an Overall Leader, Product Leader, Market Leader and Innovation Leader for its innovative IGA, access management and PAM capabilities.

“As we kick off our fiscal year, One Identity continues to push the envelope in unified identity security, enabling customers and partners alike to prevent identity-based attacks and secure their most critical assets,” said Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity. “This is only possible by providing deep domain expertise in all four pillars of identity management.”

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management (AD Mgmt) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

CONTACT:

Liberty Pike

One Identity

Liberty.Pike@oneidentity.com

(949) 754-8922