Global Micro Server IC Market Size To Worth USD 3.65 Billion By 2033 | CAGR 12.34%

The Global Micro Server IC Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.14 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.65 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.34% during the projected period.





Micro servers are compact, energy-efficient servers that are meant to do simple tasks like providing web pages or streaming video. These servers usually use low-power processors and are designed for scale-out workloads, in which many small servers collaborate to complete a task rather than depending on a few powerful servers. Aside from DRAM, boot FLASH, and power circuits, the majority of server motherboard functions are housed on a single microprocessor. A micro server integrated circuit (IC) comprises hundreds or billions of semiconductor components, including resistors, transistors, and capacitors. Moreover, micro server integrated circuits (ICs) are computational devices. Micro server integrated circuits have extremely small transistors that are measured in nanometers. IBM is developing micro server integrated circuits using 5 nm transistors. The desire for web hosting and cloud computing has risen as the cost of online web hosting and cloud storage has decreased in recent years. Cloud computing necessitates increased data processing, storage, and security from suppliers of cloud services. Several cloud computing service providers compete to provide cloud computing services at a low cost. Tiny server integrated circuits need minimum initial investment, many small and medium-sized organizations prefer them over typical full-fledged enterprise-class servers. However, the micro server IC sector has a considerable limitation in terms of data storage capacity. vast enterprises with huge quantities of data may find micro server ICs insufficient for such loads due to their low storage capacity.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Micro Server IC Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware), By Processer Type (x86 and ARM), By Application (Analytics & Cloud Computing, Web Hosting & Enterprise Applications, And Edge Computing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global micro server market during the forecast period.

Based on components, the global micro server market is divided into software and hardware. Among these, the hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global micro server market during the forecast period. Hardware components that are critical to the functionality of micro servers include processors, memory, and storage systems. The increased demand for diverse and energy-efficient technological solutions, particularly in data centers and edge computing applications, is driving the hardware industry forward.

The ARM segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global micro server market during the forecast period.

Based on the processor type, the global micro server market is divided into x86 and ARM. Among these, the ARM segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global micro server market during the forecast period. ARM-based microserver integrated circuits consume considerably fewer power than x86-based microserver integrated circuits. This is due to the fact that ARM-based microserver integrated circuits are designed to consume less energy. ARM-based micro server integrated circuits are also smaller than x86-based ones. The microserver integrated circuits based on ARM are designed to be tiny.

The edge computing segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global micro server market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global micro server market is divided into analytics & cloud computing, web hosting & enterprise applications, and edge computing. Among these, the edge computing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global micro server market during the forecast period. Edge computing has garnered additional attention as IoT investments have expanded and the hyper-scale cloud has been introduced. Edge computing has the potential to accelerate consumer insights and loyalty as organizations strive to stay competitive in the digital business age, particularly during a pandemic.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global micro server market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global micro server market over the forecast period. The region's progress is being driven by increased R&D in miniature Integrated Circuits (ICs), which are predicted to significantly increase demand for micro server IC systems. The growing focus on R&D displays a commitment to scientific advancements and innovation, particularly in the field of tiny and efficient integrated circuits. This increase in demand is consistent with the greater trend of smaller electronics, in which microserver ICs play an important part in providing excellent performance in constrained spaces.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global micro server market during the projected timeframe. The widespread usage of internet services, in conjunction with the development of smart devices, has driven data generation. This contributes to the expansion of data centers in the APAC region. Micro servers are gaining popularity in data centers due to their low power consumption and cost-effectiveness for light-load applications, which is driving market growth. In the last few years, data centers have grown as a hub for China's IT industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global micro server market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Ambedded Technology Co., Ltd., Marvell, Intel Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc., Fujitsu, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Super Micro Computer Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Intel has revealed the launch of its contract chip manufacturing arm to compete with TSMC and Samsung, naming it the "world's initial systems foundry" for the AI age and unveiling the forthcoming Intel 14A process node projected in 2026.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Micro Server Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Micro Server IC Market, By Component

Software

Hardware

Global Micro Server IC Market, By Processor Type

x86

ARM

Global Micro Server IC Market, By Application

Analytics & Cloud Computing

Web Hosting & Enterprise Applications

Edge Computing

Global Micro Server Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



