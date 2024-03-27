Fiverr and Steven Bartlett partner to support UK SMBs to reach their breakthrough moment

LONDON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced ‘Break The Breakthrough’ - a collaboration with world-renowned entrepreneur, podcaster, author and the youngest ‘dragon’ on BBCs Dragon’s Den, Steven Bartlett, in efforts to support UK SMB growth.



Through Fiverr’s new ‘Break The Breakthrough’ campaign, Fiverr has launched a competition for UK residents above 18 years old who have an established business to win expert consultation with Bartlett and Fiverr. Three grantees will be awarded £10,000 in Fiverr Credits, dedicated guidance from a Fiverr Customer Success Manager and a 45-minute mentorship session with one of Britain’s most respected entrepreneurs.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing our long-term relationship with Steven. His inspirational mentorship style and drive to help fellow entrepreneurs align with our mission to connect businesses with highly skilled professionals. Following rough economic headwinds, skills shortages and rising costs, UK businesses continue to face hurdles that impact their growth. This competition enables SMBs to get first-hand access to a powerhouse entrepreneur and specialised freelance consultation. We’re excited to see freelancers become indispensable partners for these SMBs, helping them in their breakthrough journey.” comments Bukki Adedapo, UK Country Manager at Fiverr.

Steven will join various UK SMB owners, helping them to discover their desired breakthrough, whether that’s increasing revenue or entering a new market, Steven will help them identify this then build a dedicated plan on how to get there. With Fiverr at the helm, Steven will equip businesses with the world’s leading freelance talent and expert mentorship to achieve their business breakthroughs.

“One of the most common mistakes I see business owners make is trying to take on everything themselves. Discovering Fiverr was transformative for me, every time I needed an expert or professional specialising in digital services it became my default marketplace. Rather than attempting to do things that are not in my skill set, I hired experienced freelancers in their field. As a result, I was able to accomplish more, and focus on growing my business.” said Steven Bartlett.

The partnership comes during a pivotal time as Fiverr released a major update of its platform, having recently launched new features to keep businesses and freelancers ahead of the game and introducing Fiverr Agencies. Fiverr’s Winter Product Release, the first of two major product announcements planned for 2024, is part of Fiverr’s innovative response to the feedback from the freelancers and businesses it has served over the last 14 years.

For further details about the competition, please click here, and you can apply here.

ENDS

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from AI, to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Instagram, and Facebook.

A Fiverr account is required and a maximum of one entry per person is allowed (see full *T&Cs for details). The winners will be notified on April 15, 2024 via email, with details of how to claim their Grant. The session will be documented as part of the film and therefore the session is conditioned upon the winners participation in the film including in all of the film production days, and other obligations and requirements.

Media Contacts:

press@fiverr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/353b02df-cc1b-4b27-90ec-641a5e55a379