Global Educational PC Market Trends and Opportunity Outlook, 2024-2032: A $44.2 Billion Opportunity with Apple, Dell, HP Development Company, and Lenovo Group Dominating

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational PC Market Report by Product (Laptops, Desktop, Tablets), Application (Primary Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global educational PC market reached US$ 17.6 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 44.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2032.







The widespread adoption of smart teaching platforms and various consumer electronic products, such as laptops, tablets, and desktops, by several educational institutions to deliver interactive modules and videos for teaching purposes represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the shifting user inclination toward digital learning over traditional teaching methodologies is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 and the consequent implementation of worldwide lockdowns metamorphosized the way education was imparted. This, in turn, resulted in the accelerated adoption of digital learning tools, which facilitated the sales of education PC.

Additionally, the extensive utilization of learning management systems (LMS) and learning content management systems (LCMS) by educational content creators to create or update multiple lessons accurately is supporting the market growth. The large-scale integration of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and three-dimensional (3D) animation technologies into educational concepts and devices for offering immersive learning experiences to students is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising skill gap and the escalating need for proficient working employees have facilitated the demand for education PC across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to hone technical skills, which is favoring the market growth.

Other factors, such as the advent of work-from-home (WFH) and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) models, the rising popularity of massive open online courses (MOOCs), increasing penetration of smart devices, and the easy availability of high-speed internet, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global education PC market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product, application, and region.



Product Insights:

Laptops

Desktop

Tablets

According to the report, laptops represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

According to the report, higher education accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others



Middle East and Africa



According to the report, North America was the largest market for education PCs. Some of the factors driving the North America education PC market included the increasing popularity of massive open online courses (MOOCs) and the widespread utilization of digital learning solutions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global education PC market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies covered include:

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Inc.

Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd.

HP Development Company L.P.

Lenovo Group Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

(Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report)



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $44.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3n595

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment