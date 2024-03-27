Global Reverse Logistics Market 2024-2032: Analysis by Return Type, Service, End User, and Region - A $1+ Trillion Industry Opportunity, Driven by the Ever-Growing e-Commerce Sector

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Logistics Market Report by Return Type, Service, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reverse logistics market reached US$ 646.7 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1,008.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2032.
A rapid expansion in the e-commerce sector has led to the rise in the overall volume of returns and replacement items, which has escalated the demand for an efficient reverse logistics service. This is primarily driving the global reverse logistics market growth. Other than e-commerce, these systems play an important part in the pharmaceuticals, electrical, and automotive industries, which is further fueling the market growth.
Besides this, rapid industrialization and increasing development of manufacturing industries across emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific and South America, are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, leading players are consistently investing in the improvement of supply chain management processes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. The rise in the adoption of internet of things (IoT)-enabled connected devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Key Market Segmentation
The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global reverse logistics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on return type, service, end user, and region.
Breakup by Return Type:
- Recalls
- Commercial Returns
- Repairable Returns
- End-of-Use Returns
- End of life Returns
Breakup by Service:
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Reselling
- Replacement Management
- Refund Management Authorization
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- E-Commerce
- Automotive
- Pharmaceutical
- Consumer Electronic
- Retail
- Luxury Goods
- Reusable Packaging
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Core Logistic Private Limited
- Deutsche Post AG
- Fedex Corporation
- Happy Returns Inc. (PayPal Holdings Inc.)
- Kintetsu World Express Inc. (Kintetsu Group Holdings)
- Optoro Inc.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Reverse Logistics Group
- Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. (Nippon Ysen Kabushiki Kaisha)
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2023-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$646.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$1,008.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8xql7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment