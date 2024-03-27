Corporate Event Market to Reach $1171.3 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 10.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Corporate Event Market by Event Type (Conference/Seminar, Trade Shows/Exhibitions, Incentive Programs, Company Meetings, and Others), Industry (Financial Services, Information Technology, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Automotive, and Others), and Platform (Virtual Events, Hybrid Events, and Physical Events): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.” According to the report, the global corporate event market size was valued at $286.3 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $1171.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global corporate event market is majorly driven by technological innovations and global connectivity. The integration of virtual and hybrid event formats has become pivotal, ensuring broader audience reach and adaptability to diverse needs. This transformation, fueled by advancements in event management software and interactive technologies, enhances attendee engagement. Moreover, key growth factors encompass the rising demand for personalized experiences, sustainable event practices, and the strategic use of events for brand exposure and employee engagement.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2017 Market Size In 2017 $286.3 Billion Market Size In 2031 $1171.3 billion CAGR 10.5% No. Of Pages In Report 300

Segments Covered Event Type, Industry, Platform, And Region Drivers Rise In Virtual And Hybrid Events

Increase In Technological Innovations Opportunities Data Analytics For Personalization

Rapid Increase In SMEs Restraint High Operational Costs Associated With Corporate Events



The conference/seminar segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on event type, the conference/seminar segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global corporate event market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that conferences/seminars are events conducted in a format that creates a learning-by-doing atmosphere through experiments, discussion, and interaction among the attendees. However, the company meetings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the recent trend of organizing company meetings that involve the use of social media and meeting apps.

The information technology segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By industry, the information technology segment acquired the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global corporate event market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as rapid development of the information technology sector positively impacts the growth of the corporate event market. The share of the IT industry in total GDP has increased 1.5 times to 6.5% over the past decade. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032. The purpose of organizing such events is to get sales leads, build a network for influential contacts and new product launches, build the company’s image, and gather the latest information about the competitors.

The physical events segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of platform, the physical events segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global corporate event market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Physical events are the most conducted events owing to extensive methodologies and techniques that already exist for conducting physical events. However, the virtual segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that virtual events have become increasingly popular in the past few years, owing to the ease of conducting and attending such events.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, Europe was the major shareholder in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that Europe has been successful in winning conferences of international associations with over half of the top cities and countries selected as destinations for international association conferences. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032 due to strong economic growth.

Leading Market Players:

360 DESTINATION GROUP

ACCESS DESTINATION SERVICES, LLC

BCD TRAVEL SERVICES B.V.

BI WORLDWIDE

CWT

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP (FCM)

CREATIVE GROUP, INC.

ITA GROUP

MARITZ HOLDINGS, INC.

REED EXHIBITIONS LTD



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global corporate event market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



