Women In Trucking Celebrate TA Dedicated 2024 Trailblazers

MINNEAPOLIS, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Dedicated announced today Caitlin Powell, Director of Communications & Marketing and Hannah Koury, Sr. Customer Success Manager as recipients of Women In Trucking Association’s "Top Woman to Watch in Trucking" award. This recognition celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing the trucking industry, particularly in promoting gender diversity and inclusion.



The "Top Woman to Watch in Trucking" accolade commemorates the remarkable contributions and achievements of women within the transportation and logistics industry. It stands for resilience, excellence, and the pioneering spirit required to drive forward-thinking opportunities in the trucking sector. This award highlights the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion, showcasing how varied perspectives lead to innovative solutions and a more robust industry.

Caitlin Powell has served as TA Dedicated Director of Communications & Marketing for more than seven years. She also serves as executive sponsor of DE&I at TA Dedicated. Her incredible efforts have shaped how the organization engages all employees to advocate for women in the trucking industry and pave the way for future generations of female leaders.

Hannah Koury currently serves as TA Dedicated Sr. Customer Success Manager and has been with the organization for over seven years. She also serves as Vice Chair of TA Dedicated’s DE&I program fostering a culture of continuous improvement. Her initiatives to support workforce diversity have made significant impacts, inspiring change and opportunity.

"We are incredibly proud of Caitlin and Hannah for receiving this year's 'Top Woman to Watch in Trucking' award," said Eric Anson, President of TA Dedicated. "Their achievements contribute significantly to the success of our company and inspire new generations of women to pursue careers in trucking," he said.

ABOUT TA DEDICATED

TA Dedicated offers truckload transportation services through a portfolio of dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and tanker equipment. As one of the largest dedicated fleets in the U.S., TA Dedicated engineers optimize supply chains, enhance visibility and work to reduce CO2 through sustainability programs. They provide a highly specialized, hands-on freight service for complex supply chains that have unique requirements and custom needs such as hazmat shipping. They have terminals across the U.S. and are headquartered in Eagan, MN. TA Dedicated is a TFI International company. For more information on TA Dedicated, visit www.tadedicated.com.

