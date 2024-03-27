Aduro Clean Technologies Welcomes a Multinational Building Materials Company into its Customer Engagement Program

LONDON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is excited to announce the onboarding of a leading, multinational building materials company (“MBM Company” or the “Client”) to its Customer Engagement Program (CEP).



MBM Company, with extensive manufacturing operations across over 20 countries and a global distribution reach, generates multi-billion-dollar annual revenues. The Client is recognized for its vast range of building materials and is dedicated to promoting sustainability through material circularity—emphasizing the recycling and reuse of materials across its product lines. Their extensive product line includes solutions for infrastructure, energy systems, municipal sewer, ventilation, and water treatment.

The engagement will begin with a technical evaluation project focused on assessing the potential of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) for recycling cross-linked polymers, a key material in the client’s product range. The test samples will be sourced from waste streams at the client’s production facilities.

Cross-linked polymers, essential and versatile materials, are foundational across a myriad of industries due to their superior durability, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. They are ubiquitous and found in everyday items such as automotive tires, rubber tires, conveyor belts, seals, tubes, hoses, household adhesives, protective coatings, and medical devices. Moreover, their significance extends to critical sectors like aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics, where their exceptional properties are indispensable.

However, the very attributes that make cross-linked polymers invaluable also pose a significant recycling challenge. Unlike thermoplastics, these materials do not melt under heat; instead, they are exceedingly difficult to decompose. When subjected to the very high temperatures necessary for their breakdown, they primarily degrade into char and fuel gas, substances unsuitable for repurposing into new materials. This limitation not only underscores the need for innovative recycling technologies but also highlights the urgency of developing sustainable lifecycle management strategies for cross-linked polymers.

"Testing cross-linked polymer samples presents a promising opportunity," Eric Appelman, CRO at Aduro, highlighted. "These materials, commonly found in the recycling stream, are generally downcycled into char, a process that significantly underutilizes their potential. HCT's ability to recover these materials could not only improve conversion yields but also signal a major shift in how the industry views waste management and material recovery, opening up new avenues for innovation and profitability."

“Our dedication to providing customer-centric solutions is at the heart of what we do,” commented Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro. “By listening to and understanding our client's unique needs and challenges we learn valuable insights that help us advance our commercialisation path and also allow us to offer tailored solutions that drive real value while unlocking untapped markets and sustainable economic value.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

