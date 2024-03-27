Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Rising at 25% CAGR to Hit US$ 75.7 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With most things becoming smart in today’s world, it is no surprise that Fact.MR updated study on the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market has projected it at a value of US$ 8.1 billion in 2024 and forecasted it to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 25% through 2034.

Pre-built connectors—like the IBM Watson connector—have been introduced, signaling a market trend toward streamlining integration procedures. This stage demonstrates how IVAs can adapt to different business needs. It also emphasizes how important it is to have solutions that are simple to use. The industry is expanding as a result of consumer demand for seamless integration and increased accessibility. In the evolution of worldwide intelligent virtual assistant technologies, this is a crucial turning point.

Key Segments of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Research

By Product Type By Technology By Industry By End User By Region Chatbots

Smart Speakers Text-to-Speech

Speech Recognition

Text-Based Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Utilities

Travel & Hospitality Large Enterprises

SMEs

Individual Users North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



The market is exhibiting substantial growth due to advancements in machine learning and natural language processing technologies. Intelligent virtual assistants, powered by sophisticated algorithms, are increasingly deployed across diverse industries such as customer service, healthcare, and smart homes. These digital entities facilitate seamless interactions between users and technology, offering personalized responses and assistance.

Market expansion is also fueled by the rising demand for automation, enhanced user experiences, and the integration of virtual assistants into various applications. Major players in the industry are continuously innovating to improve functionalities, incorporating features like speech recognition and contextual understanding. As businesses and consumers alike recognize the benefits of intelligent virtual assistants in streamlining tasks and improving efficiency, the market is poised for continued growth in the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global intelligent virtual assistant market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 25% through 2034.

Global sales of intelligent virtual assistants are estimated at US$ 8.1 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 75.7 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.2% through 2034.

Speech recognition technology is estimated to account for 70% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034.

“More consumers seeking virtual assistants offering enhanced user experience and heightened efficiency for business processes and various other purposes. This demand for automation and enhanced operational efficiency is driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Technological Complexities and Interoperability Issues Between Systems

Numerous obstacles affect the global market's growth trajectory. A notable challenge arises from the dynamic regulatory environment, wherein adherence to compliance standards may present obstacles to the smooth incorporation and extensive implementation of new ideas. Strong cybersecurity safeguards become important, particularly as these virtual assistants manage sensitive data from a variety of sectors.

In addition, the industry struggles with user privacy issues, highlighting the necessity of open data standards for establishing and preserving confidence. To these hurdles are added technological intricacies and problems with system compatibility. Continuous efforts are needed to improve compatibility and optimize operations. Despite these obstacles, business leaders are continuously striving to overcome them through ongoing innovation, joint ventures, and calculated plans.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 75.7 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 25% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 72 Figures



Intense Research and Development to Enhance Capabilities of Intelligent Virtual Assistants

American manufacturers are taking preemptive steps to meet the growing need for intelligent virtual assistants. In an effort to meet the ever-changing expectations of users, manufacturers are pushing the envelope by improving the features and capabilities of IVAs through targeted research and development. To keep up with the growing demand, they are improving their production techniques and making significant investments in scalable infrastructure.

They may obtain a wealth of knowledge and increase their market share by aggressively forming strategic partnerships and alliances. In addition, producers can customize their solutions to meet industry requirements by paying attention to market trends and client feedback. This allows for a more efficient and customized response to the nation's growing demand for intelligent virtual assistants.

Market Developments

Leading intelligent virtual assistant providers are Baidu, Clara Labs, Kognito, Verint, Welltok Inc., eGain Corp., CX Company, and Google Inc. Companies in the industry are focusing on mergers and acquisitions and launching new products to strengthen their position and grab a larger share of the market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the intelligent virtual assistant market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product, (chatbots, smart speakers), technology (text-to-speech, speech recognition, text-based), industry vertical (consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, government, utilities, travel & hospitality), and end user (large enterprises, SMEs, individual users), across six region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

