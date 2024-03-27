Discover the LUST (LunarStorm) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore , March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of LUST(LunarStorm) on its platform in the Innovation zone (Web 3.0) and the LUST/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-24 08:00 (UTC).

LUST is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon Layer-2 blockchain with a max supply of 10 billion tokens. LunarStorm's native utility token, LUST, stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the Web3 gaming landscape. As LunarStorm carves its path as a dynamic platform where innovation and community converge, the LUST token emerges as the cornerstone, empowering players, creators, and game studios alike.

At its core, LUST embodies the ethos of LunarStorm's mission and vision. Serving as the key to unlock a universe of possibilities within Web3 gaming, the token seamlessly integrates across the ecosystem, fueling interactions and driving innovation forward. From powering transactions within the LunarStorm platform to incentivizing community involvement, LUST embodies the spirit of decentralization and collaboration.

One of the defining features of the LUST token lies in its multi-utility nature. Unlike conventional gaming tokens, LUST goes beyond mere transactional functions. It serves as a catalyst for community engagement, offering rewards, airdrops, and opportunities for players and creators to actively participate in shaping the future of Web3 gaming. Through its innovative utility model, LUST paves the way for a decentralized gaming economy where every contribution is valued and rewarded.

As LunarStorm continues to expand its reach and influence within the Web3 gaming sphere, the LUST token remains at the forefront, driving the momentum of innovation and community-driven growth. With each interaction powered by LUST, the vision of a limitless gaming universe becomes increasingly attainable, setting new standards for engagement, ownership, and participation in the gaming ecosystem.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , highlighted the significance of the LunarStorm project within the Web3 gaming community and remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome the LUST token to XT.com, as it represents a pivotal moment for LunarStorm and the Web3 gaming ecosystem. With LUST now available on XT.com, we look forward to seeing how it empowers players, creators, and game studios to shape the future of Web3 gaming."

At the heart of LunarStorm lies a bold mission: to build the largest Web3 gaming community driven by collaboration and passion. As LunarStorm emerges as a beacon of change within the gaming industry, the project sets out to create a dynamic platform that empowers players, creators, and game studios alike. With a vision to reshape the gaming landscape through decentralized principles, LunarStorm fosters an environment where creativity thrives, innovation flourishes, and every participant contributes to the growth of the ecosystem.

Central to LunarStorm's ethos is the belief in community-driven development. By providing a platform that encourages active participation and rewards contributions, LunarStorm aims to democratize the gaming experience, giving players and creators a stake in the future of Web3 gaming. Through initiatives such as public game listings and community incentives, LunarStorm creates a vibrant ecosystem where discovery, engagement, and collaboration are celebrated.

LunarStorm's commitment to building a thriving gaming community extends beyond mere transactions; it's about fostering meaningful connections and empowering individuals to shape the direction of the industry. With the LUST token serving as the fuel for this journey, LunarStorm sets out to redefine the gaming landscape, one innovative idea at a time. Join us as we embark on this exciting adventure, where the possibilities are endless, and the future of gaming is in your hands.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

