ECARX Utilizes Microsoft Technology to Drive Innovation in Intelligent Vehicles

SHANGHAI, China, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced its use of Microsoft technology to strengthen the unique value proposition that global automakers can offer through their intelligent vehicles and drive innovation in intelligent vehicles. Harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cloud Computing Services, ECARX will develop and deploy with Microsoft innovative products and solutions that seamlessly integrate cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) into a growing number of vehicles globally.



The recent emergence of LLMs has created exciting new opportunities that are transforming the industry and will allow global automakers to offer significantly enhanced intelligent cockpits and autonomous driving solutions. ECARX intends to maximize the business and technological synergies created by this use of Microsoft technology to capitalize on these opportunities.

Ziyu Shen, co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX, said, “We are thrilled to integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cloud Computing Services into our automotive solutions. This use of Microsoft technology will enable us to create groundbreaking products that seamlessly blend vehicle and cloud technologies, offering advanced intelligence and connectivity. By integrating LLMs into our products and solutions, we will significantly improve the overall user experience and facilitate the evolution of intelligent cockpit for automakers. Ultimately, our vision is to provide safer, smarter, and more enjoyable and efficient travel experiences for drivers worldwide.”

Yang Hou, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Greater China Region, said, “Microsoft is a strong supporter of innovative companies like ECARX that are thinking outside the box as they drive the transformation of an industry with unique products and services. We are committed to leveraging our global innovation ecosystem and capabilities to support ECARX and its customers in their pursuit of intelligent innovation.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk&Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise and forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contacts:

ecarx@christensencomms.com