Popular Mobile Idle RPG AFK Arena Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Several Weeks of Glorious Festivities

SHANGHAI, China, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilith Games — the acclaimed studio behind Rise of Kingdoms and Dislyte — has announced a series of exciting events to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its popular mobile idle RPG, AFK Arena .



Both new players and longtime fans of AFK Arena can take part in the game’s fifth anniversary celebrations, the Gloria Spectacular, through several in-game events that kick off today. Version 1.138 of AFK Arena introduces the special anniversary event, “Glorious Celebration - Gift Trio Prelude,” in which players can complete quests to grow the reward-generating Fidelia plant alongside their favorite heroes. Players who reach Stage 20-1 will unlock a free Hero Swap, and those who log in daily for Spring Surprises have a chance to claim a Hero Choice Chest.

From now through April 5, AFK Arena players can take advantage of a 7% discount on in-game purchases made through the Lilith Games official payment center . A variety of additional community events on Facebook, TikTok, and Discord in celebration of AFK Arena’s fifth anniversary will take place over the next several weeks to give players a chance to win even more great prizes.

AFK Arena is a beloved mobile idle RPG that has been downloaded over 100 million times worldwide. The game features a unique idle gameplay system that allows players to progress even when they are not actively playing. The game features a variety of heroes to collect, a rich storyline to explore, and a variety of challenging battles to fight. Since its release in 2018, AFK Arena has hosted collaboration events where Dimensional Heroes from acclaimed series such as Assassin’s Creed, Persona, and The Witcher became unlockable for players.

Key Features of AFK Arena Include:

Level Up Effortlessly: AFK Arena builds upon the standards of the idle RPG genre while innovating in the core gameplay and core loop. Battle to receive rewards, and use the fruits of battle to level up your squad!





AFK Arena builds upon the standards of the idle RPG genre while innovating in the core gameplay and core loop. Battle to receive rewards, and use the fruits of battle to level up your squad! Customize your Crew: With over 100 heroes and seven unique factions to choose from, AFK Arena offers a nearly endless way to mix and match characters to create your perfect team.





With over 100 heroes and seven unique factions to choose from, AFK Arena offers a nearly endless way to mix and match characters to create your perfect team. Cat Gacha Tongue?: AFK Arena leverages Gacha mechanics to acquire powerful heroes. Try your luck at pulling top-tier rarity heroes, or upgrade the lower-tiered ones by fusing required or lesser versions together in a process called Ascendence.





AFK Arena leverages Gacha mechanics to acquire powerful heroes. Try your luck at pulling top-tier rarity heroes, or upgrade the lower-tiered ones by fusing required or lesser versions together in a process called Ascendence. A Realm of Possibilities: Throughout your battles, discover the lore of the heroes you’re battling as, and the hidden legends of the enigmatic and mystical world of Esperia.





Throughout your battles, discover the lore of the heroes you’re battling as, and the hidden legends of the enigmatic and mystical world of Esperia. Shadow Invasions Mode: Faced with endless waves of monsters in the new roguelike survival mode with over 20 skills available for you to combine. All you can do is keep fighting, upgrading, and improving your skills — survive as long as possible!

Download AFK Arena for free for mobile devices on the iOS App Store and Android Google Play (and on Windows PC via Google Play Games beta).

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

