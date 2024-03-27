GG MetaGame's GGMT Token Debuts on MEXC, Pioneering a New Era in Mobile Web3 Gaming

Dubai, UAE , March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In a landmark development for mobile gaming and the Web3 space, GG MetaGame is thrilled to announce the successful listing of its GGMT token on the MEXC Exchange. With trading set to commence at 10:00 AM (UTC) on March 27, the GGMT/USDT pair will mark the beginning of a new chapter in decentralized gaming, offering players alike a unique opportunity to engage with GG MetaGame's expansive ecosystem.





GGMT, the cornerstone utility token of GG MetaGame, is designed to seamlessly integrate with the platform's mobile-focused gaming universe. Built on the ERC20 standard, GGMT is a deflationary token with a fixed supply, ensuring both scarcity and potential for value appreciation. Its utility extends across the GG MetaGame ecosystem, facilitating transactions in the internal NFT marketplace, GGM Liquidity Portal, serving as a loyalty token within the ecosystem, and playing a crucial role in the liquidity protocol, especially for NFT asset pricing procedures. Navigate to the documentation to learn more about the tokenomics and GGMT utilities.





Dmitrii Morozov, CEO of GG MetaGame, expressed his enthusiasm about the listing, stating, "The listing of GGMT on MEXC is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the mobile gaming landscape through Web3 technologies. Our journey in this space kicks off with an invitation to gamers and developers to be part of a community where gaming experiences are enriched with true ownership, interoperability, and rewards."





About GG MetaGame





GG MetaGame is a Web3 mobile gaming platform that integrates hundreds of titles from various studios, offering gamers a unified universe filled with diverse experiences. It enhances these experiences with unique rewards and NFT assets, and provides developers with tools for improved monetization and user retention. Utilizing Web3 protocols, the platform aims to distribute value to its community, enabling gamers to engage in play-to-earn mechanics. GG MetaGame is committed to fostering a robust Web3 community by facilitating user acquisition and active participation, supported by the continuous governance and incentivization of its ecosystem through open-source protocols. GG MetaGame is a venture of GreenGrey Holding.





About MEXC





MEXC stands as a global cryptocurrency exchange, offering a diverse range of digital assets and trading options. Renowned for its emphasis on security and user experience, MEXC strives to provide a seamless and reliable platform for the cryptocurrency community.



