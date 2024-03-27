Coave Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Paris, France, March 27, 2024 – Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a genetic medicine company focused on developing life-changing therapies, announces that its management will be attending the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:



Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med – April 9-11 ; Rome, Italy

Company Presentation by CEO Rodolphe Clerval on April 10 at 13.45 CET



LSX World Congress – April 29-30 ; London, UK

CEO Rodolphe Clerval attending and available for investor meetings



BioEquity Europe – May 12-24 ; San Sebastián, Spain

Company Presentation by CEO Rodolphe Clerval - Date/Time TBC



Gene Therapy Analytical Development Europe Summit - May 22-24 ; London, UK

Presentation by COO Patricia Françon on May 24 at 10.00 BST



In addition, Coave’s scientific team will be present at the upcoming scientific, medical & regulatory conferences:

ARVO (Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) - May 5-6 ; Seattle, WA, US

(Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) - May 5-6 ; Seattle, WA, US ASGCT (American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy) - May 7-11 ; Baltimore, MD, US

***

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from rare to prevalent conditions, starting with neurodegenerative and eye diseases. Our proprietary ALIGATER™ (Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates) platform introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids or Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) to overcome the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species. Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit https://coavetx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

contact@coavetx.com