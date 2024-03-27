The Honest Talk Announces the Canadian Women’s Foundation as Platinum Partner

OTTAWA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Talk is proud to announce its partnership with the Canadian Women’s Foundation, a national organization that supports feminist philanthropy and advances gender equality in Canada.



“As two organizations dedicated to empowering women, we are honoured to welcome the Canadian Women’s Foundation to The Honest Talk community to further champion female initiatives and drive positive change,” said Jennifer Stewart, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Honest Talk and engage as many women as possible, fostering shared vision and encouraging everyone to support gender equality change-making,” said Suzanne Duncan, Acting President and CEO of Canadian Women’s Foundation.

The Foundation spearheads the ‘Signal for Help’ program, designed to help individuals facing gender-based violence. This initiative promotes a discreet one-handed gesture abuse survivors can use to convey their need for assistance and equips friends, family and colleagues to offer nonjudgemental support.

Recently, the Canadian Women’s Foundation launched the ‘Count Me In’ initiative, urging people to use their voices to advocate for gender equality in Canada and join the Canadian Women’s Foundation’s community. ‘Count Me In’ emphasizes inclusive leadership, safety, closing gender gaps and building the conditions for all women, girls and gender-diverse people to thrive.

“We believe that partnering with the Canadian Women’s Foundation will make a tangible difference for women across Canada. Their essential programs directly address the diverse needs of women, perfectly complementing the values of our growing community at The Honest Talk,” said Catherine Clark, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk.

For further details on The Honest Talk or the Canadian Women’s Foundation initiatives, including ‘Signal for Help’ and ‘Count Me In,’ please visit canadianwomen.org and thehonesttalk.ca.