Lifeist's CannMart to Offer Roilty Products in Quebec

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) is now offering products from its own cannabis concentrate brand Roilty in Canada’s fourth largest provincial market for cannabis sales, Quebec via the SQDC (Société Québécoise du Cannabis).



“Quebec is a very important market for CannMart and with the success of our Rilaxe brand curated products, we knew there was an opportunity to leverage our own lab capabilities to produce and offer new and exciting low-THC, high terpene products in the SQDC,” said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “Through our in-house brand Roilty, we can offer specially formulated products such as: Dame des Baies, and Roi Lou Wax in the SQDC. Not only does Roilty offer premium products, but the brand has also earned acclaim at the recent AdCann award for Social Good Campaign of the Year. The campaign resonated with both retailers and consumers, emphasizing education's role in the sale of our products. This accolade reinforces CannMart’s commitment to positive social impact alongside exceptional products."

Building on the success of Rilaxe's initial two concentrate SKUs sold in Quebec, CannMart has collaborated with the SQDC to introduce additional Roilty concentrate SKUs in the province. In 2024, CannMart is fully committed to expanding its product offerings across Canada and in Quebec, working with the SQDC to launch four initial SKUs with plans for more to follow.

Roilty has earned recognition at the recent AdCann award for Social Good Campaign of the Year. This award-winning campaign, conducted during Pride month in June, involved comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusivity training for key CannMart retailers. The initiative featured an integrated marketing campaign across multiple communication channels, resonating with both retailers and consumers. The program emphasized the valuable role educational opportunities for sales staff, especially given the community's elevated engagement with cannabis consumption. This accolade underscores CannMart’s commitment to making a positive social impact while delivering exceptional products.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

