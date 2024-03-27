WLP Goes Live on PancakeSwap and Announces 1% Earning Opportunity from Every Trade

Milan, Italy, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at WhoseLandPurple recently announced the launch of the WLP on PancakeSwap. This is a major milestone for the new community-driven project, opening up new opportunities for growth and engagement.

The WLP token, based on the BNB Chain, will now be available for trading on the popular DEX. This move further enhances accessibility and ease of participation for users looking to join the WhoseLandPurple community.

A Launch that Increases the Potential for Growth

The launch of the WLP token on PancakeSwap is a key move by the WhoseLandPurple team. The move has the ultimate likely goal of increasing its potential for growth and expansion.

PancakeSwap represents a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on the BNB Chain. Therefore, the WLP token is now in a prime position to attract new holders, thanks to its listing on PancakeSwap.

The Benefits of Going Purple

The launch of WLP on PancakeSwap allows users to invest in a community-driven project that offers unique benefits. For every buy and sell trade made with the WLP token, users will receive 1% in BNB. This means that the more trades users make, the more benefits they can earn.

Additionally, WhoseLandPurple is committed to transparency and fairness in its allocation practices. The team holds an allocation of only 10,000,000 WLP tokens, which corresponds to just 0.69% of the total supply. The remaining tokens will help the team create liquidity to ensure smooth user trading experiences.

Moreover, the WLP token has a limited total supply of 1,456,000,000. This scarcity adds value and potential for growth for those who invest in the token.

About WhoseLandPurple

WhoseLandPurple (WLP) is a community-driven crypto project built on the BNB Chain. The team behind WLP aims to create a vibrant and active memecoin ecosystem that rewards users for participating.

With a 3% slippage for each buy-and-sell trade, the team’s strategy is pretty clear. Specifically, 1% goes towards BNB allocation for collaboration, airdrops, and burning events. Another 1% ensures automatic burning for WLP tokens, reducing overall circulation. The final 1% will go to holders who hold WLP on BNB.

The team at WhoseLandPurple believes in community power and works to pursue innovative strategies to foster growth and engagement. With the launch of WLP on PancakeSwap, the developers are taking a major step towards achieving their goals.

Anyone curious to learn all the details about WhoseLandPurple and its growth potential can visit the official website . Social media enthusiasts can follow the project on the pages below for weekly updates and announcements.