Global Lighting Contactor Market Forecasts to Progress Promisingly at a CAGR of 8.5% to Jump to US$ 1.6 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global lighting contactor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach a US$ 1.6 Billion market size by 2034. This promising jump is from a market valuation of US$ 702.1 Million in 2024.



The main driving force for the subject market is indoor environmental quality (IEQ). The increasing infrastructure has been focused on maintaining individual health and safety. Due to this, lighting systems are designed to sustain supreme air quality, giving consumers comfort.

Various businesses and governments have prioritized energy efficiency, which has surged the demand for sustainable options for lighting systems that can save energy. Therefore, this drives the subject market.

The growing automotive sector creates lucrative opportunities to utilize intelligent lighting systems, driving the market drastically.

The increasing population demands urbanization. Due to rapidly increasing urbanization, lucrative opportunities have been created for interior and exterior lighting systems. Hence, this is another essential market driver pushing the said market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The South Korean market has the highest growth rate. The market is seen to advance at an impressive CAGR of 10.9% , the highest among all the leading countries.

, the highest among all the leading countries. The United States of America is forecasted to have the largest market size of US$ 283.7 Million by 2034.

by 2034. The electrically held top-type market segment leads the sector, estimating a CAGR of 8.3% . Due to reduced accidental risks, this segment is highly exploited.

. Due to reduced accidental risks, this segment is highly exploited. The indoor installation market segment competes with the market segment mentioned above equally, with a CAGR of 8.1%. An enhanced energy-efficient approach favors the subject market’s growth.

“Despite technological evolution, the cost of producing and maintaining cutting-edge technology might prove to be a key challenge for the global lighting contactor market,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Given the global lighting contactor market competition, various key players have used market expansion strategies to promote their businesses. Market diversification, international expansion, innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships are key strategies that can be employed in the market to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Developments:

In March 2024, Rockwell Automation partnered with Aquatic Life Ltd. This strategic initiative will guide the organization in innovating water automation. Moreover, it can offer sustainable solutions to its customers in diversified channels.

In February 2024, ABB Ltd. acquired SEAM Group. This acquisition will leverage modernization and optimization of assets to deliver sustainable solutions to customers.

In August 2023, Schneider Electric SE and Samridhi Group Pvt. Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration will help the organization expand its market and create a niche in the smart home sector.





Key Companies Profiled:

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand

Eaton

Acuity

Sprecher Schuh

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global lighting contactor market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

The lighting contactor market is segmented by Type (Electrically and Mechanically held), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), End User (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, and Others), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa).

Lighting Contactor Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Electrically

Mechanically held

By Installation:

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





