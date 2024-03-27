ZOGI Labs Sets the Stage with a Thrilling $400,000 Airdrop Ahead of Game Launch

Dubai , March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOGI Labs, a leader in Decentralized Gaming-As-A-Service (GaaS) industry, proudly announces the launch of its flagship title, Bezogia.

Offering an immersive MMORPG adventure combined with a dynamic gameplay experience, ZOGI Labs is set to disrupt the benchmarks and redefine the boundaries of blockchain game development with Bezogia.

Celebrating this pivotal launch, ZOGI Labs is initiating a monumental airdrop of 10,000,000 MBLK tokens, approximately valued at $400,000 USD, to its burgeoning community.





A New Horizon in Gaming

Bezogia is not just a game; it’s a revolution towards Web3 gaming.

Slated for release on March 25th, 2025, across major platforms including PC, iOS, Android, and the Epic Games Store, Bezogia offers a decentralized gaming platform unparalleled in the current market.

Integrating popular gaming modes such as speedruns, battle royales, and survival modes into an expansive MMORPG adventure, Bezogia provides an all-new engaging experience for players, redefining the horizons of the possibilities which could take place in Web3 gaming.



YOUTUBE VIDEO : Game Trailer





A Lucrative Opportunity for Investors





The advent of Bezogia marks a significant milestone for investors.

With its unique gaming economy, Bezogia leverages the $MBLK token to facilitate in-game purchases, transactions within the NFT marketplace, and more; creating a sustainable player-driven economy.

Such token value drivers not only enhances the holistic gaming experience but also presents a compelling opportunity being presented in $MBLK and Bezogia's ecosystem in the burgeoning sector of blockchain gaming.



Strategic Vision and Market Positioning

Nick Vadera, CEO of ZOGI Labs, emphasizes the strategic vision behind Bezogia, stating, “In the dynamic evolution of Web3, the key to mass adoption lies in deciphering what excites Web3 gamers. It boils down to fun gameplay and ease of use.

Bezogia is meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate beloved gaming features while harnessing the power of blockchain in the background.”

Bezogia’s strategic market positioning targets a global audience, offering a fresh alternative to established titles within the conventional gaming industry like Roblox and Fortnite, just to name a few.

With its focus on user-generated content, innovative gameplay, and a robust gaming economy, Bezogia is poised to capture the imagination and interest of gamers worldwide, providing them with infinite immersivity throughout the gameplay.

Joining the Airdrop Campaign

In anticipation of Bezogia’s Launch, ZOGI Labs invites the gaming community and potential investors to participate in its exclusive airdrop campaign.

This initiative not only serves as a celebration and foreshadowing of Bezogia’s impending release but also as a testament towards ZOGI Lab’s commitment towards fostering a vibrant and engaged community.

The airdrop, aiming to democratize firsthand access to the game’s economy, offering players, enthusiasts and potential investors a stake in the world of Bezogia from the outset, may be accessed through https://linktr.ee/zogilabsairdrop

About ZOGI Labs

ZOGI Labs is the pioneer in Decentralized Gaming-As-A-Service (GaaS) and blockchain game development.

With a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and the advancement of decentralized gaming ecosystems,

ZOGI Labs is dedicated to revolutionizing the Web3 gaming space, starting with its flagship title – Bezogia.

For media inquiries or further information, please visit https://linktr.ee/zogilabs.

Media Contact:

Name : Nick Vadera

Email : hello@bezoge.com

Country : Dubai

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.