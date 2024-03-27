Global Immune Health Supplements Outlook & Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Rising Preference for Gummies, Soft Gel, and Effervescent Tablets

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immune Health Supplements Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immune health supplements market was valued at $20.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $34.73 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.92%

The global immune health supplements market is witnessing several dynamic changes after the Coronavirus surge worldwide. The production of immune health supplements increased significantly in developed and developing markets. Vendors increased their focus on advanced and quality solutions and created huge competition by offering innovative solutions. In the global immune health supplements market, several leading domestic, national, and international vendors are present. Amway, Bayer Ag, DSM, Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition, and Nutramax Laboratories are leading companies that accounted for high market share and penetration across the global market.





North America accounted for the highest global immune health supplements market share, accounting for over 33% in 2022. Most people consume immune and other health supplements that generate high revenue across the region daily. In addition, increased expenditure on supplements further drives higher market share for North America in the global market landscape.

Across the region, vitamins, probiotics, minerals, and botanicals are more popular ingredients for immune health development and care. U.S. consumers are nearly three times more likely to consume dietary supplements such as vitamins, fatty acids, probiotics, proteins, and amino acids than Canadians. More than 80% of supplement users commonly consume vitamins in Canada.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Preference for Gummies, Soft Gel, and Effervescent Tablets Form Immune Supplement



Beyond the pill form, innovation in supplement delivery formats such as soft gel, gummies, soft jelly, and effervescent tablets are becoming more popular. Soft gel, gummies, and effervescent tablets are becoming more popular choices by consumers. The Nutraceutical World Report 2021 stated that diversified delivery methods such as gummies, chewables, and soft gels help immune health supplement brands to differentiate their product offerings, experiments, and innovations and appeal to varying people's preferences and requirements.

Most immune health supplement consumers are seniors who have difficulty swallowing large tablets. Also, kids have issues swallowing tablets and can easily swallow soft gel or adopt gummies. In addition, the report stated that, from 2011 to 2021, the uptake of this new format considerably increased, but the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed the demand and noted high growth.



New Immune Health Ingredients & Product Entries in The Immune Health Supplements Market



Consumers are suddenly shifting towards immune health and investing more than ever in their daily lives and well-being. In the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the period between April 2021 and April 2022, around 27% of the global vitamin and mineral supplements launched worldwide had an immune health support claim. The rapid change showed around 7% growth from 2016 (less than 20% five years ago). The DSM company, a pioneer in immune health supplement development and a key industry player, revealed this data.



Attention Towards Novel Synergetic Ingredients in Immune Health Supplement Development



Recently, some new ingredients and their combination have been poised to move into the spotlight due to their associated immune health benefits. The development of fresh ingredients and their combination gained more attention in the immune health supplements market after the pandemic. Clinical research and scientific breakthroughs are constantly increasing in the immune health supplement industry, and innovation has been continuously registered in immune health in recent years. In recent years, medicinal mushrooms have become a significant choice for immune health supplement manufacturing.



Increasing Surge of Natural Ingredients in Immune Health Supplements



In immune health supplements, herbal or botanical products are considered one of the primary choices worldwide. Currently, a significant number of natural herbs are identified as immune boosters. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further shifted towards natural solutions that boost immunity and fight against general to severe infectious diseases. Several natural herbs were identified for immune health support in the same period. For instance, manufacturers started developing plant-based prebiotics for gummies during the COVID-19 pandemic, further increasing the new portfolio for consumers.



High Demand for Immune Health Supplements with Zinc, Vitamin C & D, and Curcumins



In the immune health supplements market, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and curcumins are the most used and suggested ingredients for immune health. These ingredients are highly required for optimal nutrition in response to the fight against pathogens. So, regarding health and immunity, vitamins C & D, Zinc, and curcumins are the most preferred and used immune health support solutions.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY INGREDIENT TYPE



The global immune health supplements market is segmented by ingredient type into vitamins and minerals, herbal and botanical extracts, pre & probiotics, and other segments. In 2022, the vitamins and minerals segment accounted for the highest share of over 41% in the global market and dominated the other segment during the forecast period. Vitamins are considered one of the key ingredients claiming higher effectiveness in infection reduction, wound healing, and many other health conditions.

In vitamin ingredients, Vit C & Vit D are the most used ingredients during the manufacturing of immune health supplement solutions. In addition, the product with a combination of vitamins has gained high popularity in recent years. These factors are considered major segmental growth factors. Among all minerals, zinc and selenium are the most preferred ingredients in immune health supplements. People who suffer from selenium deficiency are shown to have impaired immune responses. Selenium deficiency's prevalence varies from area to area and country to country. Hence, the prevalence is frequently observed in many areas of the world.

INSIGHTS BY FORM



The capsule & soft gel form segment held the most prominent share of the global immune health supplements market in 2022. Capsules are the most preferred form by manufacturers as well as consumers. Capsule form has the potential to carry many types of active ingredients together and can be encapsulated with minimal excipient use.

It helps vendors market and promote their offerings to end-users concerned with a clean-label status product. In addition, capsule form allows and accepts a range of filling materials besides powder, such as pellets, granules, and liquid. Furthermore, the attractive color combination, ease of handling, and printing options make them more attractive and popular. In addition, soft gel is a specialty form of capsule that has become more popular in recent years, accelerating significant segmental growth.

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The 18-34 age group dominated the global immune health supplements market in 2022. The high awareness about immune health among this age group and associated health expenditure are the factors that drive the high segmental growth. In 18 to 34 years, the increasing prevalence of vitamin and mineral deficiency is one of the leading factors for segmental growth.

Adults under 18 to 34 commonly suffer from vitamin C & D, B12, iron, calcium, and zinc deficiency problems. In addition, there are growing incomes, education levels, and hectic lifestyles among the 18 to 34 age group, propelling the high demand for immune healthcare services and solutions. Furthermore, women in this age group most commonly demand immune health supplements during pregnancy and growing age.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS



The global immune health supplements market by distribution channels is segmented into pharmacies and drug stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, e-commerce, and others. Other distribution channels segment included health & wellness stores, specialty stores, fitness stores, and malls. The pharmacies & drug stores segment had the highest global industry share in 2022.

Pharmacies and drug stores are the primary sources of healthcare and nutritional products sources for every patient/consumer. In developing markets, pharmacies are one of the major sales channels. Most people consider pharmacies the first point of contact for healthcare solutions. The increasing aging population and significant general patient population drive the high demand for immune health supplements by pharmacies and boost segmental growth.





KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the immune health supplements market?

What is the growth rate of the global immune health supplements market?

Which region dominates the global immune health supplements market share?

What are the significant trends in the immune health supplements market?

Who are the key players in the global immune health supplements market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $34.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rising Preference for Gummies, Soft Gels, & Effervescent Based Immune Supplements

Growing Entry of New Immune Health Ingredients & Products in the Market

Increasing Attention Toward Novel & Synergetic Ingredients in Immune Health Supplement Development

Market Growth Enablers

Rapid Surge of Natural Ingredients in Immune Health Supplements

High Demand for Immune Health Supplements with Zinc, Vitamins C & D, and Curcumins

Increase in Potential Consumer Populations with Chronic Illnesses

Market Restraints

Risks Associated with Immune Health Supplement Dosage

Preference for Alternative Remedies to Support Immune Health

Product Recall & Mislabeling in Immune Health Supplements

Key Company Profiles

Amway

Bayer AG

DSM

Glanbia PLC

Unilever

Other Prominent Vendors

ADM

Aden Healthcare

AKER BIOMARINE

BioGaia

BELLRING BRANDS, INC. (BRBR)

ChromaDex

Danon

Divi's Nutraceuticals

Element Nutrition

FANCL Corporation

GNC Holdings

Herbalife International of America

International Flavours & Fragrances

Ingredion

JAMIESON WELLNESS

Kerry Group Plc

Lifecare Neuro Products Limited

Matsun Nutrition

Nestle

NOW Foods

Nature's Sunshine Products

Nutramax Laboratories

OmniActive Health Technologies

Perrigo Company

Tate & Lyle

Throne

THE GHT COMPANIES

Vox Nutrition

UASANA Perfect Health Supplements

Himalaya Wellness Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h4sr8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment