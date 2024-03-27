Inhalation Capsules Market to Reach $1.5 Billion Globally by 2032 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Inhalation Capsules Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global inhalation capsules market generated $822.4 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1.5 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the increasing preference of patients for inhalation capsules are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global inhalation capsules market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the risk of contamination and stability of drugs with inhalation capsules may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the continuous advancements in inhalation capsule technology and development of novel formulations are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the inhalation capsules market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $822.4 million Market Size in 2032 $1.5 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases Growth in patient preference for inhalation therapy Increasing demand for personalized medicine Opportunities Advancements in drug delivery technology Development of novel inhalation capsule formulations Restraints Stability of drugs and the risk of contamination

Type: Gelatin Capsules Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The gelatin capsules sub-segment accounted for the largest global inhalation capsules market share of 61.7% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly because gelatin capsules offer precise dose distribution, ensuring that patients receive the appropriate quantity of medicine with each inhalation. This precision is particularly crucial in respiratory medicine, where accurate dosage is essential for achieving therapeutic efficacy while maintaining safety. Additionally, the taste-masking properties of gelatin capsules, combined with the convenience of inhalation treatment, contribute to increased patient compliance. Furthermore, gelatin capsules improve the bioavailability of certain medications by enhancing their absorption in the respiratory system.

Application: Asthma Treatment Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast Period

The asthma treatment sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.9% in 2022 and dominate in terms of market share by 2032. The sub-segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This dominance is majorly because inhalation capsules provide a rapid and straightforward form of administration, making them highly effective for controlling acute asthma attacks. Their ease of use and portability allow patients to self-administer medication as needed, providing a sense of control over their condition. Additionally, the versatility of inhalation capsules allows for the administration of bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and combination therapies, enabling tailored treatment programs that consider individual patient characteristics and minimize systemic absorption of drugs, thereby reducing the risk of adverse effects.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Share by 2032

The inhalation capsules market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 32.8% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to maintain its dominance in terms of market share during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the region’s extensive healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical research facilities, fostering the adoption of inhalation capsules. With a robust pharmaceutical sector, North America encourages research and development in inhalation technologies, leading to continuous advancements in inhalation devices and formulations. This innovative environment promotes the use of inhalation capsules as a cutting-edge and effective medication delivery strategy. Additionally, investments in research aim to enhance the aerodynamics of inhalation capsules, ensuring accurate and efficient medication delivery to the respiratory system.

Leading Players in the Inhalation Capsules Market:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Cipla

ACG Worldwide

Capsugel

AstraZeneca Plc

Elpen S.A.

Vectura Group plc.

Qualicaps

Novartis

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global inhalation capsules market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

