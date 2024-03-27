Strategic Acquisition of Cicero Brings Comprehensive Legislative Data Toolset to Melissa

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With public interest in politics and advocacy at an all-time high, the ability to reach those in charge of local, state, and national legislation is crucial. Melissa, already a leading provider of global data quality tools that allow candidates to gain insight into and reach potential voters and constituents, has acquired Cicero, the most accurate database of elected officials and legislative districts in the world.



“Since their inception, Cicero’s mission has been aligned with Melissa’s; this acquisition brings about a natural partnership that gives us the ability to play a more significant role in democracy,” said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa. “As ‘the address expert’ for nearly four decades, Melissa has been connecting those seeking office with the tools to communicate with the people who put and keep them in office. Adding ‘democracy’s database’ into the Melissa fold gives those constituents and their causes the means to make their voices heard.”

Cicero provides address-to-district matching and legislator lookups at the national, state, and local levels of government, empowering organizations with the official business data they need to advocate for their cause. The company maintains and manages such data for the U.S. and Canada, and at the national and provincial level for the UK, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.



Cicero offers flexible access options to meet a variety of needs:

The ‘ Cicero API ’ is a robust and flexible web service that returns a wealth of contact information for elected officials.

’ is a robust and flexible web service that returns a wealth of contact information for elected officials. Cicero’s ‘ District Match’ tool allows users to upload spreadsheets of addresses and automatically match them to a number of district and official types.

tool allows users to upload spreadsheets of addresses and automatically match them to a number of district and official types. Cicero’s custom ‘ Data Licensing ’ packages are custom data license packages built for the enterprise and based on an organization’s individual needs.

’ packages are custom data license packages built for the enterprise and based on an organization’s individual needs. Cicero’s ‘ Zip to District ’ service creates district lookup files for five or nine-digit zip codes and delivers them to customers. The enhanced accuracy option takes population centers into account.

’ service creates district lookup files for five or nine-digit zip codes and delivers them to customers. The enhanced accuracy option takes population centers into account. Cicero’s ‘ Address to District ’ matching takes this one step further for pinpoint accuracy​.

’ matching takes this one step further for pinpoint accuracy​. Cicero’s geospatial expertise and extensive collection and curation of geospatial district boundaries enables the most accurate district matching possible. ​

Cicero serves a range of clients such as nonprofits​, advocacy groups, national associations, universities​, governments and government institutions​, government relations and consulting agencies​, ‘Big Tech’ companies, and commercial advocacy platforms​.

To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team and learn more about the Cicero acquisition, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPowered Inc. for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777