Over 70% of Retailers Lose at Least 5% Operating Margin to In-Store Inefficiencies, According to New Study from Coresight Research and Simbe

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe , the leading provider of Store Intelligence™ solutions that increase retailer performance through unprecedented visibility and insights, today released a new study in collaboration with Coresight Research , a leading research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. According to the report, The State of In-Store Retailing: Opportunities To Redefine Operations , the majority of retailers are investing, or planning to invest, in new in-store technology solutions to improve performance across inventory management, operations, and planning.



The report surveyed 150 retail decision-makers across the U.S. to assess industry pain points and technology adoption. The findings revealed that retailers are experiencing significant challenges – and revenue losses – related to managing operations across the store, including out-of-stocks, price and promotion execution, planogram compliance, e-commerce fulfillment, and assortment planning:

Everyday operational challenges remain widespread across retail. An overwhelming number of retailers report significant challenges with core business functions, including managing out-of-stocks (92%), executing price and promotions (96%), planogram compliance (93%), and assortment planning (93%).

An overwhelming number of retailers report significant challenges with core business functions, including managing out-of-stocks (92%), executing price and promotions (96%), planogram compliance (93%), and assortment planning (93%). Retailers report in-store inefficiencies costing at least 4.5% revenue. Over 70% of respondents lost at least 5% operating margin in each area of out-of-stocks, price and promotion execution, planogram compliance and allocation and assortment planning. On average, retailers lost 4.5% of revenue to these inefficiencies. Addressing these issues would drive an additional revenue opportunity for retailers of $127.9 billion in 2024, growing to $143.3 billion in 2027, Coresight Research estimates.

Over 70% of respondents lost at least 5% operating margin in each area of out-of-stocks, price and promotion execution, planogram compliance and allocation and assortment planning. On average, retailers lost 4.5% of revenue to these inefficiencies. Addressing these issues would drive an additional revenue opportunity for retailers of $127.9 billion in 2024, growing to $143.3 billion in 2027, Coresight Research estimates. Misexecuted promotional campaigns are the most challenging in-store inefficiencies. The majority of respondents have seen high mispricing rates (75%) and improperly executed promotional campaigns (81%) — and nearly one in five retailers report a mispricing rate of more than 15%.

The majority of respondents have seen high mispricing rates (75%) and improperly executed promotional campaigns (81%) — and nearly one in five retailers report a mispricing rate of more than 15%. Retailers lack visibility into key business functions. Respondents report low visibility into out-of-stocks (45%), planogram compliance (43%), price and promotion (40%) and assortment planning (32%).

“Modern retail has simply become too dynamic for status quo tools, and retailers who fail to adapt are experiencing the financial ramifications,” said Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research. “As the retail technology industry continues to advance, we’re seeing more leaders invest in proven AI- and data-based solutions that drive efficiencies and enhance transparency throughout the store. This study underscores the critical role of store intelligence in closing the revenue and information gaps that exist today.”

To minimize lost revenue and improve store performance, Coresight Research and Simbe found that retailers are turning to new in-store technologies that operate seamlessly within retail settings and leverage AI, data analytics, and automation to optimize store operations and drive revenue:

Retailers will allocate a significant budget toward improving their technology. The majority of retailers (58%) will allocate 6 to 9 figures toward enhancing their in-store intelligence capabilities.

The majority of retailers (58%) will allocate 6 to 9 figures toward enhancing their in-store intelligence capabilities. A significant portion of retailers are already investing in, or planning to invest in, in-store technology. Half of all retailers are currently investing in store intelligence technologies to manage out-of-stocks, execute pricing and promotion, ensuring planogram compliance, and allocation planning. For each function, at least four in five retailers that are not currently investing have plans to do so within the next 12 months.

Half of all retailers are currently investing in store intelligence technologies to manage out-of-stocks, execute pricing and promotion, ensuring planogram compliance, and allocation planning. For each function, at least four in five retailers that are not currently investing have plans to do so within the next 12 months. Retailers want in-store technology that optimizes store performance and delivers advanced data analytics. Over half of retailers indicate a strong interest in in-store intelligence platforms that automate inventory tracking (63%), optimize promotion and pricing (56%), and provide advanced data analytics (59%).

Over half of retailers indicate a strong interest in in-store intelligence platforms that automate inventory tracking (63%), optimize promotion and pricing (56%), and provide advanced data analytics (59%). Store intelligence technologies optimize critical store-related processes. Among surveyed retailers that are currently investing in store intelligence technologies, the highest proportions are investing in advanced data analytics solutions (62%), promotion and price planning/optimization (60%) and automated inventory tracking systems (58%).

"Traditional tools like manual scans create inefficiencies and information gaps that impact retailer revenue, sustain shopper attrition & limit spend, and perpetuate labor challenges," said Brad Bogolea, CEO of Simbe. "Leading retailers – from global and national chains like SpartanNash and BJ’s Wholesale Club, to regional grocers known for technological innovation like Schnucks – are showcasing the business value of in-store automation. Only Simbe’s technology provides the multiple value streams, chain-wide proof points, and critical technological & service capabilities required to support retailers’ vision for resilient operations and stellar shopper & associate experiences.”

A more comprehensive look at the data can be found at https://www.simberobotics.com/site /coresight-research-details-the-store-operations-business-imperative . Coresight Research will be hosting a webinar on April 9 to present the findings with further takeaways for retailers. Register to attend.

Methodology

Data in this report are as of March 1, 2024. Informing the data in this report is an online survey of 150 decision-makers at US-based retailers, conducted by Coresight Research during January 30–31, 2024. The results have a margin of error of +/-10% at a 95% confidence interval.

Respondents in the survey satisfied the following criteria:

Companies: Operating in the retail sector (including DIY (home improvement), drugstores, grocery, liquor, mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs/wholesalers), with annual revenues of at least $100 million.

Job title: Senior Director or above who are familiar with the performance metrics of their retail stores.

About Simbe

Simbe’s market-leading Store Intelligence™ platform increases retailer performance with unprecedented visibility and real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers’ experiences.

Simbe’s comprehensive platform includes the world’s first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top worldwide brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com.

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com .

