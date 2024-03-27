Pixalate's February 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Publisher Trust Index for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV: Pluto TV Ranks as No. 1 Open Programmatic Ad-Supported App in North America on Roku and Samsung

LONDON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the February 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores.

Pixalate's monthly CTV PTI report offers advertisers a comprehensive view of the quality of CTV apps that support programmatic advertising. The report includes rankings by geographic region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, app category, and app store. These rankings are based on multiple factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. Pixalate’s methodology is transparent and can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology.

Here are the top apps in North America in February 2024 across each platform. Each report contains the top apps across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

See the top apps in each region on each platform below, and download the full reports for more:

Top-Ranked Roku Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full February 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Roku report here.

Top-Ranked Amazon Fire TV Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full February 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Amazon Fire TV report here.

Top-Ranked Apple TV Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full February 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Apple TV report here.

Top-Ranked Samsung Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full February 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Samsung report here

