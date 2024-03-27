Vaxart to Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2024 on April 3

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2024 in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The Company has appeared repeatedly at the annual event in Washington, D.C.



Presentation Information:

Title: Moving the needle: Blocking transmission and boosting existing vaccines by oral tablet vaccination

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Room: 207A



About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

