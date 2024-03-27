Ladybug Resource Group Continues to Strive Toward $25 Million 2024 Revenue Goal.

TULSA, Okla., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.; (OTC PINK: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company"), remarks on the significant milestone achieved by the acquisition of its first three websites which marks a pivotal moment for Ladybug, enhancing revenue potentials and establishing a strong groundwork for a series of planned acquisitions over the coming years. This key move demonstrates the Company's insightful planning and skill in strengthening its market position.



The three websites can be visited by clicking on the hyperlinks to the following web addresses.

- https://growhousenutraceuticals.com

- https://www.nutra55.com

- https://www.purelypregna.com

The acquisition of these websites underscores Ladybug's strategic foresight and expertise in fortifying its market presence. This proactive step demonstrates the company's commitment to growth and its ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the digital landscape.

Tamara Maxwell, CEO of Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd., commented, "We are vigorously pursuing additional strategies to significantly enhance the company's value. These efforts are characteristic of companies aiming to elevate their profile in the capital markets, and may include a variety of initiatives, ranging from improving corporate governance and transparency to identifying new market opportunities and enhancing relationships with investors."

Ladybug is making significant strides to achieve its desired revenue goal of $25 Million in revenue for 2024, supported by the recent acquisitions and ongoing evaluations of additional websites. These acquisitions are carefully chosen for their seamless integration potential into Ladybug's established business framework, thereby augmenting its online market presence and visibility.

These accomplishments underscore Ladybug's commitment to more than just fulfilling short-term financial goals; they also signify the establishment of a robust groundwork for sustained growth and sustainable value creation for shareholders. The company's strategic trajectory showcases its flexibility and preparedness to navigate through dynamic market conditions, solidifying its standing as a frontrunner within the online health and wellness markets.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, leads the health and wellness e-commerce sector with innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction.

For further information, please contact:

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

www.ladybugnutratech.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filipone: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

