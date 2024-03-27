Treatment.com AI Funded by the National Institute of Health to Develop a Culturally Sensitive AI Approach to Health Equity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received funding from The National Institute of Health (“NIH”) to develop a culturally sensitive AI approach for collecting family medical history.



Treatment has partnered with Rush River Research in Minneapolis to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) approach for collecting information about family medical history that is culturally sensitive and appropriate for African-American families. Current methods used by clinicians to collect family medical histories often do not satisfactorily capture important information from blended families or non-traditional relationships commonly found in racial or ethnic minority communities. The historical trauma and systemic bias common in African American communities can limit the amount of information known about the health of relatives. Without better methods for capturing information, existing health disparities addressing prevention and risk can persist. In collaboration with Rush River Research, Treatment is using its proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities to change how family health is collected and recorded to address existing disparities. The Company held multiple focus groups with African American doctors and community members to help develop and prototype culturally sensitive approaches to collecting information about family health.

As part of their work building the world’s most comprehensive and integrated online medical library powered by AI (the Global Library of Medicine), Treatment is aggressively acting to ensure that diagnostic and treatment information in the future will be provided by platforms that are free of the inequity commonly reflected in medical AI programs today. By convening focus groups of African Americans to evaluate Treatment’s platform and provide insights and suggestions, the company ensures a rich and diverse perspective will inform the platform’s continuous improvement.

The family history solution has been initially developed through a prototype that integrates into the Treatment AI platform. As continued improvements in the solution are made, they will be provided to Treatment for testing and implementation into future generations of the Global Library of Medicine platform.

Treatment and Rush River Research have recently submitted an expanded Phase 2 grant proposal to the NIH to extend the work. The goal of the proposal is to move the prototype into a commercial solution which will promote adoption and integration into electronic health records and online apps.

Kevin Peterson MD, MPH, FRCS(Ed), FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer, stated: “Old data approaches inevitably reflect old biases. Treatment confronts issues of historical bias by reinventing how data about families is collected and stored to reflect the realities of modern life.”

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

ehamza@treatment.com

If you would like to find out more about Treatment’s products and services, please email: info@treatment.com

For media enquiries contact: media@treatment.com

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Treatment.com AI’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Treatment.com believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Treatment.com undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.