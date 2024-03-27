Vocodia Holdings’ AI Technology Featured in USA Today

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI) ("Vocodia" or the "Company"), an AI software company that builds practical AI functions, has been recognized in a USA Today article for its innovative solutions that aim to enhance the customer service experience by eliminating call center hold times. The piece, titled “Vocodia’s Conversational AI Eliminates Call Center Hold Times,” highlights the company's approach to addressing the universal frustration of waiting on hold, a situation that consumes an average of 40 days over a person’s lifetime.



The article features Vocodia’s Digital Intelligent Sales Agents or DISAs, an AI-powered program that handles comprehensive sales and customer support channels for a client, making it easy to manage large call volumes and resolve issues in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

In discussing the impact of the Company's technology, Vocodia CEO Brian Podolak emphasized its dedication to improving customer interactions, utilizing the technology to enhance customer service, and increasing revenues for clients across some of the largest industries in the world. “Vocodia’s mission is to give our clients' customers a better experience. People are sick and tired of being put on hold or taking several calls just to resolve a simple issue. With the use of our AI-powered DISAs, hold times can now be a thing of the past.”

USA Today's coverage presents various scenarios where DISAs can significantly improve customer service during challenging times, such as during major weather events causing airline cancellations or during peak demand periods for businesses like florists around Valentine’s Day. These examples demonstrate Vocodia's technology's capacity to scale customer service operations without the need for costly temporary increases in staffing.

Vocodia recently completed a successful IPO and is working closely with the auto industry to provide humanized, around-the-clock support in over 50 languages. Its proprietary AI platform can manage 20,000 simultaneous calls.

Read the full article here.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that builds practical AI functions and makes them easily obtainable for businesses on cloud-based platform solutions at low costs and scalable to multiagent vast enterprise solutions. Vocodia is a conversational AI software developer and provider that offers scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions which allow for AI sales representatives to reduce human labor costs and responsibilities while increasing the reach and efficacy of human-led, purposeful, agenda driven and conversational communications. The company delivers its patent-pending conversational AI software in the form of Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (the "DISAs"), which are built with AI software programmed to sound and feel human and to perform business tasks that require humans to converse with one another effectively, and thus to provide the best representation for each of its customers' businesses. For more information, please visit: vocodia.com

