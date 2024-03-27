Pixalate's February 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index for Apple App Store and Google Play Store: ESPN Ranks as No. 1 Open Programmatic Ad-Supported App in North America on Apple

LONDON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the February 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
The monthly Pixalate Publisher Trust Index (PTI) report provides valuable insights into the quality of mobile apps supporting programmatic advertising across various key mobile platforms. By ranking publishers based on estimated quality, advertisers gain a comprehensive understanding of app quality. The report offers rankings by geographic region, app category, and app store, considering factors such as invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. For a detailed explanation of the methodology behind the report, please refer to the Publisher Trust Index: Methodology.
Here are the top apps in North America in February 2024 across each platform. Each report contains the top apps across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.
See the top apps in each region on each platform below, and download the full reports for more:
- Apple App Store Publisher Trust Index - February 2024
- Google Play Store Publisher Trust Index - February 2024
Top-Ranked Apple Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising
- North America: ESPN: Live Sports & Scores
- EMEA: Match Triple 3D: Matching Tile
- APAC: My Talking Tom 2
- LATAM: CamScanner - PDF Scanner App
Download the full February 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index - Apple App store report here.
Top-Ranked Google Play Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising
- North America: Weather Radar by WeatherBug
- EMEA: Truecaller: Identify Caller ID
- APAC: PhonePR UPI, Payment, Recharge
- LATAM: Fake Chat WhatsMock Text Prank
Download the full February 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index - Google Play store report here.
You can also access the Media Ratings Terminal for Pixalate's Top 100 apps across each platform.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
DISCLAIMER
This Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.