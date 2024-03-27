Pixalate's February 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index for Apple App Store and Google Play Store: ESPN Ranks as No. 1 Open Programmatic Ad-Supported App in North America on Apple

LONDON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the February 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store .

The monthly Pixalate Publisher Trust Index (PTI) report provides valuable insights into the quality of mobile apps supporting programmatic advertising across various key mobile platforms. By ranking publishers based on estimated quality, advertisers gain a comprehensive understanding of app quality. The report offers rankings by geographic region, app category, and app store, considering factors such as invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. For a detailed explanation of the methodology behind the report, please refer to the Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

Here are the top apps in North America in February 2024 across each platform. Each report contains the top apps across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

See the top apps in each region on each platform below, and download the full reports for more:

Top-Ranked Apple Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full February 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index - Apple App store report here .

Top-Ranked Google Play Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full February 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index - Google Play store report here .