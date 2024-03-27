Cabeau Launches Evolution Kids, A Revolutionary Supportive Travel Accessory for Little Ones

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global travel comfort brand Cabeau today announces the launch of the Evolution Kids, its newest neck pillow designed to enhance the comfort of young travelers.



Customers can choose from three whimsical pillow designs: Puppy, Panda, and Kitten. Kids can now bring their cute, cuddly and comfortable new animal pals for support wherever the adventure takes them.

The new Evolution Kids neck pillow integrates Cabeau’s signature and award-winning features, including raised side supports and thin, flat back design to prevent the dreaded bobblehead and neck pain. Each design sports a unique mother-and-baby design for the side supports to promote head and neck alignment and better sleep while in use. The same premium supportive features beloved by adult travelers can now be enjoyed by little ones as well - all in a kid-friendly design.

The buttery-soft neck pillow is made from recycled polyfill and eco-friendly RPET fabric (recycled polyethylene terephthalate). The fabric is extremely soft and supple, delivering ultimate comfort.

“As Cabeau expands its product catalog with travel comfort for little ones, we continue to innovate in stagnant categories,” said David Sternlight, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cabeau. “Helping children get comfortable on long rides is a challenge, whether it’s on an airplane or in a car. We developed the Evolution Kids neck pillow to build excitement and anticipation for a fun journey and allow children as young as 3 to get comfortable and sleep better throughout the trip.”

The Evolution Kids is the perfect travel companion for children in your life and makes a wonderful gift. Kids will love traveling in style and comfort, while staying supported and well-rested on the go.

The Evolution Kids joins Cabeau’s collection of award-winning travel pillows including The Neck’s Evolution S3, Evolution Earth, Evolution S3, Air TNE, Evolution Cool, and Evolution Classic.

The Evolution Kids can be purchased for $24.99. To buy now and learn more, visit Cabeau.com .

About Cabeau

Founded in 2010, Cabeau (pronounced kah-boh) arose from a 6’8” tall pro-basketball player’s passionate quest to find relief for the neck-straining, disruptive sleep he endured throughout his hectic travel schedule. David Sternlight tirelessly refined the ubiquitous U-shaped travel pillow to launch Cabeau’s technologically advanced and patented innovations that drove the company’s epochal success. Cabeau’s award-winning neck pillows, comfort products, and essential travel accessories are now featured in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com .

