One Biosciences Welcomes Dr. Scott Braunstein and Dr. Vincent Miller to its Board of Directors

PARIS, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Biosciences, a Home Biosciences biotech company, leveraging the power of single-cell analysis and A.I. to identify a new generation of precision medicine targets and develop new treatments, today announced the appointments of Dr. Scott Braunstein, and Dr. Vincent Miller, to its Board of Directors.



David Schilansky, co-founder and CEO of Home Biosciences and Chairman of One Biosciences, commented "It is a rare instance when a biotech company can anchor its board this quickly — in particular, with members of this caliber which speaks volumes of One Biosciences’ efforts to attract the very best talent in order to advance its mission. Scott and Vince join at a crucial time, as One Biosciences prepares to enter the drug development phase.”

Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of One Biosciences, added "One Biosciences is advancing its pipeline across multiple ongoing projects in oncology and rare diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine has identified its first promising targets, and we are preparing to start drug development activities in 2025. Bolstering our Board with such seasoned leaders will be a key factor to success.”

Dr. Scott Braunstein brings over 30 years of knowledge and experience gained in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and biotech portfolio management industries. Since 2015, Dr. Braunstein has served as an Operating Partner of Aisling Capital. He is also CEO of Marinus Pharmaceuticals since 2019 and Chairman of the Board since November 2022. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Pacira Pharmaceuticals. Before Pacira, Dr. Braunstein served as a healthcare portfolio manager at Everpoint Asset Management and spent 13 years with J.P. Morgan Asset Management where he was a healthcare analyst and managing director in the U.S. Equity team, and a portfolio manager of the JP Morgan Global Healthcare Fund.

Dr. Braunstein is currently on the board at Trevena and Caribou Biosciences. He previously served on the boards of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (acquired by MorphoSys in July 2021), Ziopharm Oncology, Esperion Therapeutics, and Protara Therapeutics. Dr. Braunstein began his career as a practicing physician at the Summit Medical Group and as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and his B.S. from Cornell University.

Dr. Vincent Miller is considered a world-expert in lung cancer and clinical trial design and interpretation. His role in collaborative research was critical to identifying certain EGFR mutations as the molecular basis of sensitivity and resistance to first-generation EGFR TKIs. Among his many accolades, Dr. Miller received the American Cancer Society Clinical Oncology Career Development Award.

Dr. Miller has previously served as Physician-in-Chief, EQRx. and prior to that he served as Chief Medical Officer at Foundation Medicine. Before joining Foundation Medicine, Dr. Miller dedicated over 20 years to cancer patient care and research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He has also served as Chief Medical Resident at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he completed his residency and fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Miller received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and M.D. from New Jersey Medical School.

About One Biosciences

One Biosciences leverages the power of single-cell analysis and AI to unlock a new wave of targets and precision medicines for a broad range of difficult-to-treat conditions. One Biosciences is an integrated discovery engine combining a multi-disciplinary team with in-house computational capabilities. One Biosciences is backed by Institut Curie and Home Biosciences. For more information, visit: www.onebiosciences.fr

